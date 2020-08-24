e-paper
Home / HT School / Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations held online

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations held online

Students celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi virtually. Students enjoyed the day with their families by chanting hymns, drawing, painting, and narrating stories based on the theme of the day.

ht-school Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A student of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Kitchlu Nagar, Ludhiana, showcasing her art work.
A student of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Kitchlu Nagar, Ludhiana, showcasing her art work.(HT )
         

Vedic awareness programme held

Panchkula : Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, organised a three-day long Vedic Awareness Programme to sensitise the students about the importance of inculcating moral values by performing havan, chanting Vedic mantras, and singing bhajans. Due to ongoing pandemic, limited staff members participated in the havan which was streamed online for the rest of the staff and students.

Shivalik organises science webinar

Chandigarh : The science teachers of Shivalik Public School, Sector 41-B, Chandigarh, organised a webinar to spread awareness about renewable energy among the students. The webinar was held to mark Akshay Urja Diwas. The day is celebrated on August 20 every year to increase awareness about renewable sources of energy. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Students were told about renewable energy, its sources, and the extent of its usage. Various tips to save energy at home were also shared through a PowerPoint Presentation.

St Soldier’s students showcase talent

Panchkula : The social science teachers of St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula, conducted a ‘Show and Tell’ activity for Class 3 students. Children used waste material to create different models on the topics – ‘Different Landforms’ and ‘Life of Early Human Beings’. They also spoke about their models for a minute. The main aim of conducting the activity was to boost their self-esteem.

Children make Lord Ganesha sculptures

Hoshiarpur : On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, students of GMA City Public School, Chabbewal, Hoshiarpur, expressed their devotion by making caricatures, portrayals, and clay sculptures of Lord Ganesha. Principal Hardeep Singh appreciated the joint efforts of students, teachers, and parents

