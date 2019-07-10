Goodley Public School hosts Hindi debate competition

Goodley Public School, Shalimar Bagh, hosted the 7th Dr GD Singh Memorial Inter-School Hindi Debate Competition to commemorate his birth anniversary. Under the guidance of director S Singh and other members of the management, the programme began with a welcome of the eminent personalities by principal Jasbir Bhatia. The judges were Dr Ravi Sharma ‘Madhup’ and Dr Ramkaran Dabas. Dr Sharma is an associate professor and head of Hindi department SRCC, Delhi University. He has contributed significantly to Hindi literature. Dr Ramkaran Dabas too has made contributions to Hindi.

The lamp lighting ceremony was followed by Vishnu Vandana to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Participants from 25 prestigious schools from Delhi took part in the debate. The participants debated the topic “Maanav Vinaash Ka Karan Hai Tivra Gati Se Unnati” (Rapid development is the cause of mankind’s destruction).

Bhavneet Kaur of Adarsh Public School, Vikas Puri, was adjudged the best speaker for the motion. Shivangi of Goodley Public School, Shalimar Bagh, won the title of Best Speaker against the motion. They were awarded with a memento, certificate and a cash prize of Rs 5,100 each. DLDAV, Shalimar Bagh, won the Best Team title. Tushar Hisariya and Abhishek Tiwari from the school won the hearts of the judges and the audience with their debating skills. The team was awarded a memento, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 7,100.

The school’s band titled 7 Strings entertained the audience with a performance, keeping the audience glued to their seats. The dance troupe of GPS presented a dance performance that filled everyone’s heart with joy. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by the Hindi department.

