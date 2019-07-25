Gujarat: The land of legends and lions

This state can be classified under three regions: The Saurashtra Peninsula, Kutch, and the mainland. The first region is a rocky region interspersed with low-lying mountains. Kutch, located in the north east, is a barren region with rough, rocky terrain. It’s here the Rann desert lies. The main rivers are Sabarmati, Mahi, Narmada, and Tapti. Winter lasts from November to February (12°C-29°C), while summer stays from March to May (29°C-41°C). Monsoon stays between June and October.

RANN OF KUTCH

It is a salt marsh in the Thar Desert in the Kutch district. It is about 7500 sq km in area and is reputed to be one of the largest salt deserts in the world. This is one of the hottest areas of India – with summer temperatures averaging and peaking at 49.5 °C. Winter temperatures can go below 0 °C. In winter, the state government hosts an annual 3-month-long festival called the Rann Utsav where tourists can see various sights of the Rann, and also get a taste of the local culture, cuisine and hospitality.

PLANT & ANIMAL LIFE

Varied landforms with the deciduous forests, grasslands, marine ecosystems, and wetlands mark this state. It is known for its wildlife icon of lions in the Gir reserve. Endangered wild asses are protected in a sanctuary near the Little Rann of Kutch.

CULTURE

Among the festivals, Navratri, Jagannath Rath Yatra, Modhera Dance, Rann Utsav are very popular. In addition, Makar Sankranti, Bhavnath fair and Shamlaji fair too are celebrated with much fanfare. Traditional dance forms like Garba and Garbi, Raas are very popular. Among the folk music, Duha, Sorathaa, Chaand and Belaads are performed especially in Saurashtra. Bhajans and Haveli Sangeet are the religious music performed in this state. The diet of the people of Gujarat consists of cereals, vegatables, pulses, milk, and ghee. Pickles, chutney, papad and yoghurt serve as fillings on the main menu.

FAMOUS PEOPLE

Mahatma Gandhi, first deputy PM of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, scientists Vikram Sarabhai, Homi Jahangir Bhabha and freedom fighter Dadabhai Naoroji

VIKRAM SARABHAI

Considered as the Father of the Indian space programme, Sarabhai was instrumental in establishing the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad. He started a project for the launch of an Indian satellite. As a result, the first Indian satellite, Aryabhata, was put in Earth’s orbit in 1975.

MAJOR CITIES Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kutch, Rajkot, Surat, Baroda, Anand, Bhavnagar, Navsari, Porbandar RAILWAY STATIONS AND AIRPORTS

Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Navsar, Surat, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Mehsana, Himatnagar, Palanpur are main railway stations. Main airports are in cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Surat, Jamnagar and Rajkot.

LANDMARKS

Sabarmati Ashram, Somnath Temple, Sun Temple, Bhadra Fort, Sardar Patel Museum, Pavagadh Fort, Vijay Vilas Palace, Aina Mahal and Prag Mahal, Lothal, Kirti Mandir, Laxmi Vilas Palace, Hriday Kunj, Uparkot Fort, Dwarkadhish Temple.

