Guruvani: ‘Education in not limited to schools’

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

Striking a balance in the innumerable duties is the biggest challenge. As a leader, I must keep the students and staff in high spirits and single-minded for the best experience at Bal Bharati, Dwarka. For them, I am an educationist, a manager and a team leader 24x7. From creating best educational practices for students to staying in sync with changing laws and policies, from overseeing infrastructural developments to creatively engaging the staff, from forging global associations to being available for parents and community, the responsibilities demand time, commitment and prioritisation.

Once a teacher, always a teacher. Do you agree?

Absolutely. Teaching isn’t a profession but a way of life. You get in the habit of learning and spreading the same. The mind gets accustomed to spotting avenues of improvement in oneself and others and working on them.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays. Comment.

Indeed, it has. But what meaning one gives to success is absolutely personal. One cannot deny the cut-throat competition in the race of reaching the top but it’s only a mainstream trend. It isn’t absolute. Inspiring tales of people from across the globe devoting their lives to the welfare of the underprivileged also exist. We learn about people giving up million-dollar jobs for saving the environment. It depends where you see your rainbow and how you chase it.

What in your view is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

GenNext is brilliant, confident and adventurous. Their uniqueness is their identity. They have defined new charters and have created a range of careers for themselves. Refusing to limit themselves in boundaries of any sort is their biggest strength.

The only thing that concerns me is their sensitivity to failure. Keeping themselves aligned with the soothing shade of faith and gratitude will save them from falling prey to self-destruction in moments of crisis.

Given the diverse needs of today’s youngsters, what emphasis do you put on teacher training?

Teaching is the most dynamic and challenging profession. When you are in-charge of human lives and the future of civilisation, the need for perfection is mandatory. I call for continuous professional development and capacity building of the teachers. At Child Education Society, the parent body of all Bal Bharati Public Schools across the country, teacher training goes hand-in-hand with the student-centric education. Apart from ensuring sound content knowledge, we provide our teachers with training in latest pedagogies, career progression and self-care. They undertake educational excursions to countries across the globe.

With their vast experience and wisdom how can the elderly contribute to students’ all-round growth and development?

Life runs in a cycle. The elderly offer unconditional love which youngsters need the most. With their vast experience and wisdom, they come across as a mentor who can help with problems, a companion to talk to and a window to family traditions. Children find acceptance in their relationships with grandparents, which benefits them emotionally and mentally. At my school, we keep the students connected with elderly at home and in society. This fills them with values of empathy and appreciation.

What according to you is the role of media in education?

I remember reading Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s article on how newspapers must have the cover page full of achievers, news in innovation and social welfare. Amitabh Bachchan also said he reads the sports pages first because it’s all about goals, passion and inspiration. The message is clear. Education isn’t limited to schools and textbooks. It is innately experiential in nature. One becomes what one reads, sees and hears. Given its all-pervading and incessant presence, media plays an influential role in education today. It builds choices, attitudes and values of individuals and societies.

Tell us about your leisure activities and how you spend time with family and friends?

Finding leisure time is like getting into a treasure trove. It’s rare but I make the most of it. I am blessed with a supportive family and set of friends. My two lovely daughters are my lifeline. The elder one is a doctor and the younger, a psychologist. One of the best leisure activities is to soak in the energy and diverse world they bring in each day. Together we catch up with latest books, travelling and eclectic cafes.

(Suruchi Gandhi, principal, Bal Bharati Public School, Dwarka)

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 12:36 IST