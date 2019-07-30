Guruvani: ‘We must adapt to changes in society’

ht-school

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:30 IST

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

Adaptation to the changing values in society, technology and their repercussions on parents and students are one of the greatest challenges that I face as a principal these days.

Once a teacher, always a teacher. Do you agree?

The adage “once a teacher, always a teacher” is true. A teacher doesn’t simply teach, s/he has lifelong commitment to contribute to the development of children and well being of society. An attitude of compassion and humanity towards all goes into becoming a true teacher.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays? Comment.

Success is understood differently; for some it can mean contentment and happiness while for others it can mean being ahead in the rat race. An optimum balance is a must. As there are different roles in a family, likewise in society there’s space for everyone. An amicable and synergistic system is essential to any progressive society.

What in your view is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

Gen Next is aspirational, energetic and ready to give what it takes to achieve their desires. They appear more practical and liberal too. The necessity is to put foundations beneath their aspirations with hard work, social ethics and spiritual values.

Given the diverse needs of today’s youngsters, what emphasis do you put on teacher training?

Teacher training or for that matter upgradation of oneself in any field is necessary. We say that a teacher is one who is a lifelong learner. Being open to all experiences and our social, physical and natural environment enables us to enhance ourselves. Besides, continuous professional growth is important.

With their vast experience and wisdom how can the elderly contribute to students’ all-round growth and development?

Elders are the mainstay of any society. Their input and support is essential to the grooming of a well-rounded individual. As Indians living by the tradition of familial love, care and mutual respect with elders will go a long way in keeping society stable.

What according to you is the role of media in education?

Media can be print and digital. Print media is most useful as it broadens one’s vision and outlook through a medium that is concise and precise. It improves language skills too. One cannot say the same with certainty about the digital media. Internet, chat groups and television news cannot be verified for their authenticity. The mind of a person is bombarded with information; there’s no time for thinking and development of higher cognitive skills so media inputs need to be controlled.

Tell us about your leisure activities and how you spend time with family and friends?

I consider my profession as my vocation and love spending time with students. My leisure activities include exercising, reading and music. I enjoy spending time with family and friends by going out together, chatting over a cup of tea or coffee, dining together and praying together.

Dr Shakuntla S Jaiman, principal, Colonel Satsangi’s Kiran Memorial Public School, Chhattarpur

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 09:28 IST