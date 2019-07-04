Today in New Delhi, India
Gyan Bharati hosts inter- school fest

The event was organised with the objective of bringing out the hidden talents of students and creating more awareness about science, technology and engineering.

ht school Updated: Jul 04, 2019 12:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On the basis of overall performance, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, bagged the rolling trophy(HT)

Gyan Bharati School, Saket, hosted its annual inter-school science and mathematics event titled Anveshan and Mathemania.

The chief guest was Dr Sudip Pattanayek, professor, department of chemical engineering, IIT Delhi. The programme began with a welcome speech which was followed by a dance performance as a salutation to the motherland titled Vande Mataram. The events for the day were Rangometry, Puzzles Sudoku and Hanjie, Animation with Macromedia Flash, Test Your Science Quotient, Science through Experimentation, and Science and Maths Quiz.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 11:22 IST

