HT Codeathon: Coding contest gets positive response

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 20:15 IST

We are living in the fast-paced world of technology. Imagining a day without a ‘smart device’ is impossible, particularly during the times of pandemic that has affected us all. Thus, education today has to be smart as well as futuristic, in line with the times that we live in. Today’s generation is not merely using technology, but is indeed evolving with it.

Therefore, our focus at Ahlcon Public School is towards giving our students adequate exposure in order to help them become independent thinkers and creators -- equipped with the right kind of knowledge and objective insight into cutting-edge technological trends that will be an important factor for the rest of their lives.When Hindustan Times came with the proposal of HT Codeathon, we realised its importance and significance, and decided to join hands.

We are pleased that the Code-a-thon is being enjoyed by our young and enthusiastic learners as it is engaging. In addition to that, such activities certainly help young minds go beyond the curriculum by breaking the monotonous routine and exploring their own areas of interest. HT is also providing an opportunity and a platform to showcase their critical and analytical skills, while working towards improving computational thinking and sharpening their problem solving abilities – all necessary attributes towards building a successful career. I wish the Hindustan Times team and my digital age learners all the best.

Dr. Deepak Raj Singh Bisht, Principal, Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar

The digital world emerges with its own set of challenges and learning. Coding helps the students understand different aspects of any situation. With coding skills, students will be able to analyse and creatively solve problems by picking up a suitable programming language, design patterns and empower process of logical expression to implement solutions. I appreciate the efforts of the Hindustan Times Group to initiate this Codeathon. Learning coding basics at the school level will help break down challenging computer science concepts into fun-filled and playful engaging exercises for young children.

Anuradha Sharma, Principal, Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj

Learning to code at an early stage helps us develop critical thinking and ability to solve problems in a logical and creative way. HT Codeathon is a great initiative in which students can learn coding skills and are encouraged to create applications, games and design websites. It prepares them for the role of ‘creator’ in our technology-based society.

Geetanjali Sehgal, computer teacher, Montfort School, Ashok Vihar

Learning how to code at a young age prepares children for the future, says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Coding is a very important thing for students as it not only tells us about technology but also increases our creativity. HT Codeathon is a wonderful platform to learn coding. Starting with it was amazing and I learnt a lot. I just appreciate this initiative and look forward to learning more from it.

Saral Sharma, Class 8, St. Mark’s Senior Secondary Public School, Meera Bagh

The Coding Olympiad gives a competitive and challenging platform to children to prove their mettle. I would like to thank HT PACE for organising this contest and a wonderful webinar that covered all the required details regarding this event. I also thank my school for giving me an opportunity to participate in the event. I look forward to participating in more such events.

Aarav Garg, Class 7, Venkateshwar International School, Dwarka

An excellent child-friendly contest, HT Codeathon is offers children wonderful ways to learn coding. It helps us in analysing how much progress our children have made. We are happy to see that children are enjoying coding in a quite easy way and learning at their own pace. Children get motivated by their scores and rankings as well.

Rachna, parent of a student of Bhatnagar International School, Paschim Vihar

