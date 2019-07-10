ITL Public School marks Wellness Week

ITL Public School, Dwarka, celebrated Wellness Week. It was intended to ensure spiritual, mental and physical well being among students.

The chief guest, Debashish Mukherjee, a mentor from the Rama Krishna Mission, spoke about spiritual awareness and harmony of mind, body and soul and how it will help in thriving in this world.

A theme was chosen for each day of the week. Students took part in an Active Trail Activity in which they followed a trail by jumping, hopping and walking before reaching the finish line. Students then took part in Heart’s Health Activity in which they performed breathing exercises. The yoga session helped students understand its positive effects on the mind, body and soul. For the senior students, the week began with chanting of Om. Activities were also organised for developing spiritual consciousness and community awareness, yoga and aerobics, mindful eating, ending addiction to gadgets and a street play. Girls from the Bharat Vihar Community presented performances in collaboration with Action India. Students from a home for the visually challenged sang bhajans.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 09:27 IST