Jain Bharati Mrigavati Vidyalaya honours teachers for good results

Jain Bharati Mrigavati Vidyalaya, GTK Road, organised a felicitation ceremony to honour teachers whose students had performed well in the board exams.

It has been rightly said that “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic. It takes sweat, determination and hard work. A teacher plays a pivotal role in the realisation of a student’s dreams.”

The programme began with a Namokar Mahamantra. Vidyalaya principal Anupma Bhardwaj accorded a green welcome to Vidyalaya chairman NK Jain, co-chairman DK Jain, hony manager Manish Jain, and guests Rtd. IPS SK Jain and director BLII Dr GC Tripathi. Songs and a flute recital were presented on the occasion. Vijaya elaborated on the journey of the Vidyalaya since its inception 26 years ago. The management congratulated the teachers for producing good results and presented them with a token of appreciation. They thanked the educators for guiding the students.

Nature Explorers

Mother’s Global School, Preet Vihar, undertook a project titled Nature Explorers in collaboration with Hogarth Primary School, Essex, UK to bring students closer to nature and give an international dimension to the curriculum.

All the students took part in wide range of activities such as nature walk, bird watching, show and tell, recitation on trees and so on. The activities ranged from leaf stamps to the Christmas wreath making. They brought out the creativity and talent of the little learners. Apart from exploring, enhancing and exchanging information on the flora and fauna of India and UK through the fun filled activities, the project also taught the young ones to be sensitive towards their friends in nature i.e. trees and animals. The project helped in instilling the spirit of inquiry and team spirit among the inquisitive minds.

International Yoga Day

Little Flowers Group of Schools celebrated International Day of Yoga to raise awareness about the benefits of the ancient Indian practice.

It is rightly said, “Yoga is that light, which, if you can light it once, will never get dimmed. The more you practice, the brighter the flame will be.” Little Florians believe that yoga ensures health and wellbeing. It is an established fact that a healthy mind lives in a healthy body and to remain healthy, there is nothing better than yoga. The celebration was not confined to the students and teachers, but also included parents and non-teaching staff. Yoga guru Kishan Kumar, Niranjan Gupta and other instructors gave demonstrations. About 250 students and adults took part in the session that emphasised on the healing power of yoga.

Yoga Session

Ryan International School, Sector 25, Rohini, celebrated International Yoga Day in the school which was the zonal centre of North-West NCC Cadets of 6 Delhi Bn, Kirti Nagar.

NCC cadets of Ryan International and principal Mamta Nanda marked this initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The day started with a prayer. The cadets performed yogasanas, dhyan mudras, anulom-vilom and different sitting and standing yoga exercises. The cadets took a pledge to work for peace and harmony in the world.

The chief guest was Ram Chandra, MLA, Bawana constituency. The exercise was conducted under the guidance of Commanding officer CO 6 DBn Col SK Verma and centre co-coordinator ANO Rakesh Sharma.

Founder’s Day

Adarsh World School, Bali Nagar, celebrated its 11th Foundation Day with enthusiasm, fun and frolic.

The celebrations started with the school choir’s medley of songs. Students from both junior and senior departments presented a cultural show which was applauded by everyone. Principal Savita Sharma congratulated the staff and students for the commitment and dedication all these years. Teachers and students distributed langar. The event concluded with the thought: “May the school achieve greater heights in the coming years.”

