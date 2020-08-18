Maharshtra SSC Toppers: Pride in their success

ht-school

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 17:58 IST

Poorvi Vinayak Thipireddy, St Xavier’s High School, Virar

I am ecstatic about my results. This is one of the best experiences of my academic life. I am grateful to my parents for always supporting me and motivating me. I would like to give special thanks to our chairman, director, headmistress and teachers for always encouraging me.

Amit Ola, St Francis high school, Bhayander East

It was great being part of this amazing journey of school life. The school has given us a lot in terms of academics, sports and other activities. The results were really unexpected and my parents and I are very happy. I would like to thank our chairman, managing director and all the teachers.

Dhanshree Mogare, St Mary’s High School, Dahisar East

It gives me immense pleasure and honour to secure 94.60% in my board exams. My teachers taught me to be focused and determined. They widened my horizons and helped me to turn my dreams into achievements. I would like to thank my parents for being my pillars of strength .

Nidhi Hitesh Bhatia, St Mary’s High School, Dahisar East

I am overwhelmed and delighted with my score 94.60%. I have also secured 1st place in my school which has added a feather to my cap . It has brought me, my family and my school great pride. I would specially like to thank my grandmother who has shared her knowledge with me.

Parmar Vidhi Chetan, St Mary’s High School, Dahisar East

It gives me immense pleasure, honour and privilege to secure 94.40% . I sincerely thank my parents, teachers, headmistress, chairman and managing director for being my moral support and mentors. Our chairman had given us a special timetable. I followed it systematically.

Debangan G Samanta, St Francis High School, Vasai

I’m feeling on top of the world as I have come one step closer to my dreams of becoming a doctor. I would like to thank our chairman Dr AF Pinto, my school management, headmistress and teachers for guiding me over the years. I feel extremely fortunate the blessings of my parents.