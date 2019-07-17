Maxfort School students visit Nasa

Under the guidance of principal Dr Ratna Chakravarty, the students of Maxfort School, Rohini, went on a 10-day trip to the USA that included a visit to Nasa, an important destination in space science.

This visit made the students experience different aspects of space travel and decipher the mysteries of space life through various service modules and presentations shown by Nasa experts. The visit also included interaction with an eminent astronaut who had been a part of various space travels through the organisation.

They were made to feel the launch of Apollo 11 through mechanised models and the most memorable one was the feel of simulations as if sitting inside a space vehicle. The trip also included a visit to Universal Studios and the dreamland of Disney at Orlando which was enjoyed by students.

They felt nature’s power at Niagara Falls and learnt facts about it. They then visited New York City and looked at the city through the One World Observatory. They also visited Ground Zero that reminds us of the tragedy and also the determination with which all has been established again from ashes. Finally they saw the Statue of Liberty, one of the finest sculptures made in history that stand today. The trip gave students a chance to explore and also developed the spirit of coordination, team work and developed a strong bond with each other.

