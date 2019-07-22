Mayur Public School holds annual exhibition

Mayur Public School, IP Extension, organised its Annual Exhibition, which is an integral part of its activities.

All the departments took part in the exhibition enthusiastically. It provided a platform to students to unleash their talent and give shape to their innovative thinking and scientific skills. Esteemed member of the management MS Rawat and principal Shakuntla Rawat lauded the efforts of the students.

The Mathematics department showcased its talent through puzzles, which were fun to solve. Working models on trigonometry, ratios and algebraic identities were noteworthy. The Science department exhibited working models on current issues such as Nitrogen farming, hydraulic pumps, RGB lights, LED lights, LASER security systems and drones.

The Social Science department put up exhibits on the five elements, the solar system, satellites, and dams and working models on wind mills. Models on disaster management highlighted its importance in the contemporary world. The language departments celebrated the richness of the language and the work by notable Indian poets. The Computer Science department made a PowerPoint presentation on Artificial Intelligence.

The physical education department highlighted the importance of sports through models and charts on games and sports. Inter-house football and hand ball competitions were held for boys and girls. The exhibition received appreciation from all. The zeal of the students was applauded.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 12:02 IST