Mount Carmel shines in World Scholars Cup

Mount Carmel School, Dwarka, secured the fourth position among all participating schools from South Asia in the Global Round of World Scholars Cup in Beijing. It won 40 medals including 29 gold and 11 silver medals, and a trophy.

The WSC is an international contest featuring events like collaborative writing, MCQ challenge, quiz bowl and team debate, all of which are based on a larger theme, chosen afresh each year. The all-girls team of Class 12I, including Madhurima Paul, Anusha Mukherji and Shruti Mehta from MCS, Dwarka came in at pole position in the city round before representing the school and country in Beijing, facing off against 2,250 top scholars from across 39 countries. Madhurima Paul was judged the second best scholar from India. Being one of the best teams from India meant that they were accorded the honor of carrying the national flag during the ceremonies, marching for hundreds of scholars from the country. Their showing at the global round has won them an invitation to the competition’s finale at the tournament of champions to be held at Yale University.

Annual Science Week

The science department of Ganga International School, Sawda, conducted an annual science week to develop scientific and creative abilities in students.

Students did different experiments and showcased models based on scientific concepts. The science week sought to motivate students and teachers to develop something new and interesting. Students showcased their innovations making each school corridor a celebration of science. They also took part in several activities at a special assembly. Principal Kavita Malik appreciated the working models and activities.

Health March

The students of DLDAV Model School, ND Block, Pitampura participated in a Health March on the theme Swatchh Ho Vatavaran to Swasth Ho Jeewan. Principal Anita Wadehra flagged off the rally, urging students to conserve the environment and adopt healthy lifestyles. The students displayed slogans, presented a street play and interacted with eminent personalities of the neighbourhood such as MPS Chadha, jathedar and member, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee; Anju Jain, municipal councillor; Raj Kumar Poddar, social worker; and Madam Mohan, SHO, Maurya Enclave. The dignitaries congratulated the students for their efforts.

Inter House Fusion Dance Competition

St George’s School, Alaknanda, organised an Inter-House Fusion Dance Competition for students. Colourfully dressed students danced to songs blending dances from India and around the world. The fusion was between dances as diverse as folk and hip-hop. The dances showcased the skill and talent of the dancers. The auditorium resonated with rhythm and movements of students in colourful costumes. Gandhi House was awarded the first prize for outstanding performance and Patel House bagged the second prize.

Career Guidance and Counselling

Deep Public School, Vasant Kunj, organised a workshop on career guidance and counselling. The workshop was conducted by Ritesh Tularam who works for education ministry, Guyana, South America as programme director for technical and vocational education and training. A PowerPoint presentation was shown to students on career guidance and counselling. The workshop proved to be a great learning experience for students.

Investiture Ceremony

Vishal International School, Noida Extension, celebrated its investiture ceremony. It announced the student leaders: head boy, head girl, house captains, vice-captains and prefects. They were vested with power and responsibilities and pledged to work with dedication. Principal Sunita Bhan conferred badges and sashes on the students.

