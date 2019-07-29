New council takes charge at Vidya Bal Bhawan Senior Secondary

With the beginning of the new academic session, Vidya Bal Bhawan Sr Sec School, Mayur Vihar, organised an investiture ceremony.

A spirit of unity, leadership and dynamism filled the air during the ceremony which began with the welcome of principal Dr SV Sharma and senate members. Earlier, the candidates had prepared for and qualified in different rounds for selection. The students were ready to take up leadership roles with responsibility. The principal conferred badges and sashes on the young leaders. The students then delivered speeches in front of other students and teachers. It was a proud moment to witness the students being invested with responsibilities.

The newly elected student council members took oaths to work earnestly and uphold the honour of the school. The principal felicitated the students and motivated them to keep moving and take their school to great heights. He told the students to reciprocate the faith shown by the school management and make the school, teachers and parents proud. With flags held high and heads standing tall, the ceremony concluded with the national anthem.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 09:32 IST