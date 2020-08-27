e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / Punjab school events: BCM students brush up their language skills

Punjab school events: BCM students brush up their language skills

Important and interesting event that took place at Punjab schools recently.

ht-school Updated: Aug 27, 2020 16:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A student of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, showcasing his poster during a virtual language-based activity.
A student of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, showcasing his poster during a virtual language-based activity.(HT)
         

BCM School, Chandigarh Road, celebrated language week wherein various fun-filled activities were conducted. The objective was to enhance students’ vocabulary and language skills. Students shared their videos and presentations with their teachers. Principal DP Guleria applauded the students for their active participation in this period of pervasive pandemic.

Tiny tots celebrate inspiring women

Jalandhar : Eklavya School conducted a discussion on the life and contribution of Indira Gandhi, the first female Prime Minister of India, to mark Women’s Equality Day celebrations.

The middle school students were told the story of Rani Laxmi Bai while primary students made posters of Rani Laxmi Bai , Indra Gandhi and Kalpana Chawla. Teachers shared the biography of Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams with the senior students.

St Soldier’s kids explore animal kingdom

Panchkula : Nursery students of St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula, exhibited their communication skills during a virtual show and tell activity based on the theme: animals.

They used props such as masks and soft toys.

Children showcased their descriptive skills as they spoke about different characteristics of their respective animals. The activity helped boost their confidence.

tags
top news
GST severely impacted this year due to Covid-19 pandemic, says Finance Secretary
GST severely impacted this year due to Covid-19 pandemic, says Finance Secretary
Army chief, foreign secy to visit Myanmar next month. China is elephant in the room
Army chief, foreign secy to visit Myanmar next month. China is elephant in the room
SC dismisses PIL seeking permission for holding Muharram processions
SC dismisses PIL seeking permission for holding Muharram processions
‘Look at big picture of ties’: China messages India amid running border row
‘Look at big picture of ties’: China messages India amid running border row
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasada is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasada is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
SC favours Patanjali in trademark dispute, refuses to restrain it from using ‘Coronil’
SC favours Patanjali in trademark dispute, refuses to restrain it from using ‘Coronil’
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In