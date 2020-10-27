Punjab school events: Students bring Dussehra scenes to life through art

ht-school

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 13:15 IST

Students of classes 1 to 8 of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, took part in a plethora of activities to mark Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and to reinforce the message that good always triumphs evil.

They made masks of Maa Durga and Ravana. They also created Dussehra scenes on posters and Maa Durga’s portraits through Mandala art.

They even presented one-act plays based on the banishment of Rama from Ayodhaya, followed by his victory over Ravana. Principal DP Guleria urged students to follow the path of truth.

Ryan Int’l students learn to use balancing scales

Students of Ryan International School, Mohali, took part in a fun activity on measurements.

They learnt how to compare weights with a balance scale and compared the weight of everyday objects in plastic containers.

Children learnt concepts of ‘heavy’ and ‘light’ and had fun sorting the objects by their weight.

Green Land School holds virtual PTM

A virtual parent-teacher meeting was organised for the parents of students of pre-nursery to Class 8 by Green Land Public School, Jalandhar Bypass, Ludhiana.

Teachers discussed the performance of students in the first term online exams with their parents.

The parents appreciated the fact that the online classes made learning fun for their children.

The Sky School celebrates Dussehra online

An effigy of Covid-19 was burnt on the campus of The Sky School, Sector 21, Panchkula, instead of Ravana this year.

The ceremony was attended by all online.

Students were told that there is no denying that evil prevails in this world but the light will always conquer the darkness.

The principal wished everyone a very Happy Vijaya Dashami said that we all should eliminate the negative traits that seek refuge within us and strive to become a better version of ourselves.