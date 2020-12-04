e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / Punjab school events: Tiny tots of INNOKIDS showcase their creativity

Punjab school events: Tiny tots of INNOKIDS showcase their creativity

In the paper tearing and pasting activity, the little ones used bits of coloured paper to fill the given objects and scenes. In the draw and colour activity, the little ones filled the objects and scenes with their choice of colours.

ht-school Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 17:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tiny tots of INNOKIDS showcase their creativity.
Tiny tots of INNOKIDS showcase their creativity.
         

Tiny tots of INNOKIDS – The Pre- Primary School took part in various online activities. A paper tearing and pasting activity was organised for students of Kindergarten 1 while a draw and colour activity was organised for Kindergarten 2.

In the paper tearing and pasting activity, the little ones used bits of coloured paper to fill the given objects and scenes. In the draw and colour activity, the little ones filled the objects and scenes with their choice of colours.

The objective of conducting the activities was to enhance the motor skills, concentration, colour recognition, hand and eye coordination and, creativity of the students. INNOKIDS director Alka appreciated the efforts of the students.

New student council formed

Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, organised an investiture ceremony to commemorate the oath taking of the elected office-bearers.

The council members were accompanied by their parents during the ceremony. This year the titles were awarded and pinned by the parents themselves.

Green Land children make paper boats

Green Land Senior Secondary Public School organised a paper boat making activity for students of Pre-nursery to Kindergarten. The students enjoyed making these small mementos of childhood.

Principal Baldeep Pandher lauded the efforts of the students and said that education is not the learning of facts but the training of the mind to think in an appropriate manner.

Darshan Academy holds awareness talk

Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, organised an online awareness talk for the students of Nursery to Class 3.

The topic was: How can we protect ourselves. Resource person Mehak Bansal, a paediatrician and child care specialist, sensitised students and their parents about bad touch and good touch.

Sanskriti KMV kids pay tributes to Guru Nanak

Sanskriti KMV School marked the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The principal, students and teachers prayed at home. The school organised a series of home activities for the students to highlight the teachings of the guru. The music department released shabad gyan online.

Students presented their thoughts in the form of poems, slogans, posters and collages. Principal Rachna Monga, told students about the teachings of Guru Nanak and it’s relevance in today’s world.

Emm Aar Int’l students celebrate Van Mahotsav

The NCC Air Wing of Emm Aar International School, Adampur, Jalandhar, celebrated Van Mahotsav. All students planted saplings at various places on campus.

Principal Navdeep Vashistha distributed the saplings among all students and motivated them to plant saplings in their respective homes as well. Children also took an oath to look after them.

tags
top news
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Centre has no vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet
Centre has no vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet
Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Mamata Banerjee speaks to protesting farmers; sends emissary to meet them at Singhu border
Mamata Banerjee speaks to protesting farmers; sends emissary to meet them at Singhu border
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In