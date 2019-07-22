Ramjas hosts creative writing contest

Ramjas Primary School, Darya Ganj, hosted the 15th Ramjas Inter-School Creative Writing Competition on its premises.

As many as 387 students from 46 progressive schools of Delhi participated. The chief guest was Praveen Deshmukh, MLA of Jungpura, the guest of honour was Pawan Sharma, and the other distinguished guests were Raj Kumar Gupta, chairman, managing committee, Ramjas Foundation; Vinod Kumar Gupta, chairman, VDUC, Ballimaran and Ramjas Girls School, Daryaganj; Atam Prakash Aggarwal, manager, Ramjas School, Pusa Road; Mahendra Chawla, manager Ramjas School Anand Parvat; JC Pahuja, education coordinator; Niti Gupta, vice chairperson school management committee, principals of different Ramjas Schools, Vipin and PTA members.

The programme started with the guests lighting the lamp. It was followed by planter and souvenir presentation. Raj Kumar Gupta and Atam Prakash Aggarwal welcomed the chief guest with gifts. Then principal Sonia Datta presented planters to all the guests. This was followed by a cultural programme that included Ganesh Vandana, Shiv Tandav, skit on Save Nature and dance on the song Holiya Mein. The performances were appreciated by all.

Then chief guest then addressed the gathering. He congratulated the principal for putting up a wonderful show and organising the event successfully. He encouraged the teachers and parents to find the hidden talents in their children and give them the opportunity to follow their dreams. The competition started with interesting topics being given to each category.

We can give a brief description of the school. It is a recognised co-educational, unaided English medium school under the management of Ramjas Foundation. Founder Late Lala Rai Kedar Nathji’s motto was Shradha, Gyan and Karam. The school came into existence on April 1, 1985 and provides holistic education to students. The school is well equipped with modern facilities. The school has grown by leaps and bounds in all spheres. Smartclass rooms, computer education, multipurpose hall and library along with a team of well qualified staff members work with the same mission to ensure mental, physical and social development of students. The environment is congenial and teaching is done through play way methods. The teachers regularly attend seminars and workshops to stay informed about the latest techniques of teaching. The school provides opportunities for excelling in academics and co curricular activities.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 11:56 IST