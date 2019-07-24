Red Roses Public School bags International School Award again

The British Council conferred the International School Award on Red Roses Public School, Saket, for the third time in succession after it successfully completed seven international dimension activities integrated with its curriculum.

The project was undertaken in collaboration with its partner schools, Nishat Jute Mills Adarsha Bidyalaya, Bangladesh and Birla Public School, Doha. Students worked on the “Knowledge about Flags” activity on the theme “Work locally and think globally.” They also took up Global Cuisine activity in which students gave the recipes and parents prepared the dishes. It had delicacies such as Japanese Sushi, Chinese noodles and spring rolls, Italian pizza and pasta, idli-sambhar, dal makhani and fried rice from India.

They presented the dishes in the attire of the country they represented. Children discussed plastic pollution at global forum through video-conferencing. The French activity titled Le Tourism explored the heritage and tourist sites of France and Canada. The activity on human trafficking created awareness about the issue. Currency around the World activity familiarised students with the currency used in India, Germany, Singapore and Australia. Students appreciated diversity at the global level in the cultural extravaganza. They compared the festivals of Holi to Tomatino in Spain; Basant Panchmni to Hariraya of Indonesia; and Budh Poornima to Poya of Sri Lanka

