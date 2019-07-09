Rosary Senior Secondary holds investiture ceremony

Rosary Sr Sec School, Radio Colony, organised an investiture ceremony to inculcate leadership qualities in students and give them a feel of the functioning of the administrative body. The school cabinet was sworn in at the ceremony.

Present at the function were principal Rev Father Vincent D’ Souza, head mistresses Sr. Lima, Sr. Shaila and Sr. Jyotsna and dignitaries Punam Narula and Sudipa Bose. The programme began with an invocation dance showing that God guides us at every step. The ceremony began with the cabinet members marching to drum beats to receive their sashes and badges of honour. The captains and vice- captains of different houses, house advisors and admirals took an oath to perform their duties diligently and without bias. Parents of the cabinet members looked upon their children with pride and joy as they received their sashes and badges. Rev D’ Souza, discipline in charges Poonam Gandhi, Seema Andrews and Rina Bernard adorned the council members with badges and sashes. Head girl Aakriti and head boy Alan Mathews administered the oath of allegiance and promised to discharge their duties with dedication and sincerity. In his message the principal urged the students to set an example by becoming servants and serve with humility. He also emphasised on the importance of discipline and dignity in life. Senior wing students presented a skit on leadership. The head boy and the head girl proposed the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the school for reposing faith in them and promised to uphold the school motto “Let your light shine.”

