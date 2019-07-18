Ryan International, Gurugram excels in Olympiads

Ryan International School, Sector-40, Gurugram, has conducted SOF Olympiad exams to enhance students’ academic abilities. These exams include the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO), National Science Olympiad (NSO) and National Cyber Olympiad (NCO).

External exams give students opportunities to explore their intrinsic abilities. Competitions like Olympiads develop interest in the subject among the students. They give an open platform to students to test their knowledge and apply it. Scholastic awards achieved in these events encourage students.

Rijul Thakur won a certificate of zonal excellence in the National Cyber Olympiad and a cash prize worth Rs 1,000. Advik Goel won the zonal bronze medal and certificate of zonal excellence for International Maths Olympiad and a cash prize worth Rs 1,000. Aryan Gupta achieved a certificate of zonal excellence for International Maths Olympiad. Veeranjay Singh won a certificate of merit for participation in International Maths Olympiad and National Science Olympiad. Swapnil Das received a certificate of merit for participation in National Science Olympiad.

It is an honour for the school to have such achievers. These students have done the school proud with their results. The achievement of the winners is an inspiration to others. The school appreciates the hard work and dedication of the children and their parents.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 11:30 IST