Saraswati Bal Mandir, Rajouri Garden, hosts enrichment workshop for teachers

Saraswati Bal Mandir, Rajouri Garden, conducted a seven-day workshop for teachers.

Self-enrichment and self-development are a lifelong process. The workshop was a way for assessing skills, considering aims in life and setting goals in order to maximise one’s potential. Teachers of 20 schools gathered at the school to share their ideas, suggestions and innovative techniques in the field of education. The workshop began with meditation session, light physical exercises, prayer session and speeches by experts. Resource persons from different fields conducted sessions. They shared their techniques and inspired teachers. Teachers planned strategies for the academic session keeping in view the new syllabus, all round development of students and good results.

On the last day principal Veena Goel and manager Rachna Dhandha thanked the school authorities for choosing to hold the workshop at SBM, Rajouri Garden.

Workshop on Menstrual Hygiene

The Life of Vision Foundation conducted a workshop on menstrual hygiene for girls of Ryan International School, Noida.

About 550 girls took part in this programme and learnt about the procedure of operating the sanitary napkin vending machine installed in the medical room of the school. They were informed about the efforts that are being made to provide free sanitary napkins to girls from underprivileged sections of society. Principal Sumita Mukherjee thanked the organisers for bringing this vending machine to the school for the benefit of students.

Red Cross Day

Greenfields Public School, Dilshad Garden, organised a symposium on Red Cross Day in the school library. It was dedicated to protecting life and preventing emergencies and natural disasters.

More than 75 students took part in the programme. The event started by welcoming the guests Dr RK Sharma, assistant commissioner, St John’s Ambulance Brigade; Saba Tarannum, lecturer, Red Cross Society; Premlata and Sachin, both assistant lecturers, St John’s Ambulance Brigade; support staff Prem Raj Singh and Dayanshankar by vice principal Vibhu Shrotria, incharges MP Arora, P Sobti and A Srivastav with planters. Experts gave a demonstration on first aid which included medical problems such as nose bleeding, bleeding in any epidermal part of the body, amputation of any body part, epilepsy, unconsciousness, choking and saving a person’s life with cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The interactive workshop-cum-seminar created the atmosphere of growing and learning together.

International Yoga Day

Kala Niketan Sr Sec Bal Vidyalaya, Durgapuri Extension, celebrated International Yoga Day.

The students of Classes 6 to 12 and teachers performed yoga on the premises. Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice that needs to be done daily. Students got a chance to know how yoga ensures harmony of mind and body. About 50 students performed yoga asanas. They performed Surya Namaskar, Padmasana, Sulchasana, Sarvangasana, pranayama and meditation. Meditation was performed before and after the programme. The school thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the initiative for Yoga Day. Physical education teachers Vinay Kumar Sharma and Pradeep Rathi taught yoga asanas. Vice principal SP Sharma spoke about the importance of yoga in daily life. The participants were awarded certificates.

Accolade Ceremony

Ryan International School, Sector-11, Rohini, organised an accolade ceremony to recognise the good work done during the year.

The school emphasises that students should apply what they have learnt, refuse to take the back seat, join the change and be part of the change. The school’s motto is all round development of students. The day started by seeking blessings from the Almighty. The guests Piu Jain, Deepika Garg, Ashotosh Ojha and Mohan Gupta were felicitated with a green sapling. The students were awarded trophies and merit certificates in the categories oratory, dancing, singing, reading and academics. The guests said: “Give your children roots of responsibility and wings of freedom. Let the child be the scriptwriter, director and actor in his own play.” A dance performance on Indian heritage was performed.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 10:54 IST