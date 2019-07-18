Sarvottam International gets a new set of student leaders

Sarvottam International School, Noida, celebrated its first investiture ceremony with pride and jubilation.

On this solemn occasion, the school assigned responsibilities to the newly elected members of the student council. Dr Shweta Malik, joint secretary, CBSE was the chief guest. In her address, she appreciated the efforts made by the school to provide opportunities to students to take part in diverse activities. She applauded the school’s driving belief: Life is happening. Among other dignitaries were AP Singh, joint secretary, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and his spouse; Yuriko Lochan, an eminent Japanese artist working with UNDP; and Rehman Elahi, chairman Sarvottam International School and Mayoor School.

A spirit of unity and dynamism filled the air as the ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp of knowledge. This was followed by a rendition of a soulful piece of music by the school choir and a live school orchestra. Then the guests conferred badges and administered oaths to the office-bearers. The ceremony signified the confidence that the school reposed in the office bearers. Students took a pledge to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities.

In her presidential address, director principal Dr Priyanka Mehta inspired members of the school cabinet to set an example for other students and serve them. She reminded them that they were the torch bearers of the values instilled in the school and urged them to take up their responsibility with commitment and integrity.

The director principal said, “One day we are all going to be a memory….we must truly try to be a good one. The smiles on the faces of my students, as they express their love and trust, encourage me to work for them and give purpose to my life. I am driven by their faith and love. Their never ending support pushes me further and allows me to be me. I keep reminding myself to be a learner and seek means and ways to enrich myself.”

It was a proud moment for the parents to witness their children being invested with responsibilities while embarking on a new journey as leaders. With the flags held high and heads standing tall, the ceremony concluded with the national anthem.

