SB DAV Public School marks dance day

We all are unique. We all are talented. Discovering the latent in us is the greatest of all talents. Suraj Bhan DAV Public School, Vasant Vihar, celebrated International Dance Day with a special assembly to discover and hone talent.

Principal Anita Ahuja congratulated the winners and declared the results of events. In her address, she emphasised on the role of performing arts in a student’s life. She said, “In addition to its therapeutic and creative value, dance is an excellent vehicle for strengthening social ties and generating exchange and dialogue. Dance is accessible to all; it gives shape to our aspirations and need for self-expression. On this International Dance Day, let us celebrate the universality of this age-old creative expression, and embrace its tremendous unifying force.”

The event takes place every year. The day strives to encourage participation and education in dance through events and festivals held on the date all over the world. SBDAV organised the special assembly to identify the talents of students. A flagship event was held in the school in which there were dance performances, educational workshops, humanitarian projects and speeches made by the students. A One-Minute Dance competition was organised and SBDAVians who are dancers, choreographers, dance students and enthusiasts joined in the celebration.

To give momentum to the programme, a top-quality dance performance by students was held and keynote speeches were delivered. An open question and answer session was organised in the morning assembly in which students and teachers participated. The session introduced an element of fun and frolic to beat the summer heat.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 15:48 IST