Schools highlight global challenges

India will overtake China to become the world’s most populous country in 2027, according to the United Nations World Population Prospects 2019 report, which calls for action.

World Population day is observed on July 11 every year. It seeks to sensitise people about the ill-effects of overpopulation.The event was established by the governing council of the United Nations Development Programme in 1989. Schools across the region conducted events to mark the day.

To depict global challenges of population explosion, students of Blue Bird High School, Sector-16, Panchkula, made posters. They also took part in group discussions to express their views. AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh conducted a series of lectures for the students of classes 10-12 on the positive, negative and legal implications of population inflation. The school also conducted a slogan-writing competition for the students of classes 4 and 5.

With an intent to apprise people of the importance of sustainable development, children at Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-D, Chandigarh, took part in a poster-making and slogan-writing competition.

With every fifth Indian falling under the age group of 15-24, recognising the fact that their development trajectories will determine the extent to which India can reap its demographic dividend and achieve population stabilisation is crucial. Around 50 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from classes 9 and 10 of The New India Public School, Chandigarh, bearing placards with messages for the need to control population explosion, marched through Sector 18.

Students of Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, participated in activities such as sloganwriting, essay-writing, extempore and elocution. They discussed issues such as gender equality and human rights.

Teachers at New BCM Kindergarten, Ludhiana, apprised students of shelter scarcity due to population growth.

Saint Soldier International Convent School, Phase 7, Mohali, organised a workshop under the supervision of commanding officer Col Manu Solanki from 3PBC(I) C0Y, Ropar NCC. Public health issues and remedial measures to curb overpopulation were discussed.

Saupin’s School, Panchkula, in association with Rotary Club, Panchkula, organised a function wherein children presented patriotic songs. Students discussed their views on population growth.

Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana, apprised students of the implications of global warming through a PowerPoint presentation. While St Teresa, Panchkula, organised group discussions on reproductive rights of teenage girls, Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Ludhiana, held a postermaking competition.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 16:14 IST