Schools move forward with virtual apps

ht-school

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 17:09 IST

Bosco Public School, Paschim Vihar, celebrates Pi Approximation Day

Bosco Public School, Paschim Vihar, celebrated Pi Approximation Day by organising a virtual inter-school competition in which many schools of Delhi participated with all zeal. The pi symbol (π) and its importance to Mathematics is celebrated on this day, specially in Europe. The fraction 22/7 is a common approximation of π, which is accurate to two decimal places and dates from Archimedes. On that special occasion, the school organised a plethora of activities to make the children understand the importance and significance o f π. A number of π-related activities such as the recital of its value, its relation with Maths Olympiad, Crafting (Best Out of Waste), Symposium, Cuisine Culture, and Fashion Facio were conducted virtually for Classes 3 to 12. The students participated in that contest by using their mobile phones, laptops, desktops and tabs. They displayed their spectacular skills through video conferencing, power point presentations, videos, photographs, graphics etc. Their activities were assessed by the judges through online invigilation, video conferencing and the entries received through e-mails. All the position holders of that competition were conferred with e-certificates of merit and their pictures were published on the school’s Facebook page. Participation e-certificates were awarded to all the participants. Visionary school head Rajiv Duggal and dynamic vice principal Priya Handa congratulated the participants and the Bosco team for their commendable efforts and hard work.

During this time of adversity, the united efforts of the diligent Bosco team made the event successful. The Virtual π Fest – Spectrum 2020 provided a new learning experience and memorable moments to the students amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The new virtual teaching-learning process through advance technologies proved to be a great paradigm shift in the education sector.

Online MUN at St. Mark’s Sr Sec Public School, Meera Bagh

Around 100 delegates took part in the MUN ( HT Photo )

Guided by its motto of Loyalty, Truth and Honour, the Model United Nations Society of St. Mark’s Senior Secondary Public School, Meera Bagh, organised the third edition of Enthrall MUN on an online platform. Around 100 delegates representing different schools and colleges participated in the debating forum showcasing their oratory skills. Students of the host school endeavoured to prepare themselves as ‘global citizens in their outlook but essentially Indians at heart’. The event witnessed a series of discussions and deliberation of ideas on various global and national issues in four different committees namely – High-Level Political Forum, National Media Commission, World Health Organization and International Press. The delegates debated in an intellectually stimulating environment to voice their opinions simulating some of the world’s most powerful leaders and representatives of nations with a solution-oriented approach. All the delegates conducted extensive research on their respective portfolios. After two days of continuous debating, the result was declared by the members of the executive board and the winners were felicitated with cash prizes and certificates. As in the previous two editions, this time too the proceeds from the competition were donated to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

Jiva Public School, Fbd, student shines in int’l competition

Aayusman Chaudhary, Class 12 student of Jiva Public School, Faridabad ( HT Photo )

It was a proud moment for Jiva Public School, Faridabad, when its Class 12 student Aayusman Chaudhary emerged winner in the International Google Code-in Competition. Thousands of school students across different countries had participated in it. The JBoss Community awarded a trophy and a certificate to Aayusman who said such competitions are for those students who possess a keen interest in computer. Besides the Grand Prize Winner trophy, he also received a certificate, cash award of $3,300 and many gifts. Chairman Rishi Pal Chauhan, director Chander Lata Chauhan and principal Devina Nigam congratulated Aayushman on his achievement.

Gaming session at BBM School, Sec 4, G’gram

The event helped the students develop various skills ( HT Photo )

With an aim to provide a platform to the Gen Y to learn the art of online gaming and also stimulate their thinking skills, Blue Bells Model (BBM) School, Sector 4, Gurugram, organised an event titled Orientation to Gaming Session for the students on a virtual medium under the inspirational leadership of its IT deputy director Anshuka Aneja. The session was attended by the students and teachers of Blue Bells Public School and BBM School. Learning Links Foundation, a non-profit organisation, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and Dell Technologies conducted the module and briefed the students about learning through game-based education. It also helped the students develop skills ranging from creativity, critical thinking and problem solving by leveraging power of technology. The session covered the walk through of the gaming platform, navigating through the courses, its alignment with UNSDGs and introduction to game engines to design and develop games.

Interactive session with actor Ryanite Shivansh Kotia

Child actor Shivansh Kotia ( HT Photo )

Students of Ryan International School, Sohna Road, took part in an interactive session with Master Shivansh Kotia, a well known child actor in films and TV series. Shivansh, a former Ryanite, shared his life journey from a child artist to a teenager. Answering questions, he gave young Ryanites the mantra to achieve their dreams with hard work. The students thanked the director, the principal and the Ryan TV team for giving them the opportunity to interact with a fellow Ryanites as a part of the Celeb Chat series which will guide them to live their dreams.

Virtual ceremony at GD Goenka Public School, Model Town

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, GD Goenka Public School, Model Town, organised the investiture ceremony on a virtual platform. Colonel Harpreet Singh, head of Faculty of Studies in National Security Guard, was the chief guest. The ceremony started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a serene prayer song by the school choir. Thereafter names of the members of the student council were announced. Those members had been elected through the rigorous procedures of free, fair and ethical elections . Then the sashes of the council members were passed. After the oath taking ceremony, the chief guest inspired the students with his motivational address. The previous head boy and the head girl shared their experiences and their successors vowed to live up to school motto of ‘Higher, Stronger, Brighter’. Principal Rima Ailawadi encouraged the new council to impart its duties with dedication and diligence.

Workshop at DAVPS, East of Loni Road

DAV Public School (DAVPS), East of Loni Road,held an online workshop on road safety in collaboration with Delhi Traffic Police for the students of Classes 9-10. Associated resource person Sunil Sen from road safety cell (traffic) was invited for the event which was conducted by Nisha Arora. The workshop guided the students about various traffic rules. Information was shared through PPT presentation and videos. Principal Sameeksha Sharma said such workshops will help teachers/parents create awareness about road safety.