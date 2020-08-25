Schools offset impediments, virtually

ht-school

Sanskriti School, Chanakyapuri, hosts Indradhanush

Undeterred by the Covid-19 pandemic, Sanskriti School, Chanakyapuri, hosted the 5th annual Shev Bhatnagar Memorial inter-school competition titled Indradhanush for children with special needs. An annual celebration of diversity and inclusiveness, Indradhanush gives children a platform to showcase talents. This year, 235 students from 27 schools of Delhi-NCR, Lucknow and Chandigarh participated in different events like free art, fancy dress, dance, jewellery making and cooking. The theme for the event this year was Sikkim. All the competitions were held online. The students were divided into smaller groups and each event lasted for an hour. The little ones dressed up in the traditional Sikkimese attire for the fancy dress contest. For the free art and jewellery making contests, the students were given the liberty to use any medium so that they didn’t have to step out of their homes. Participants of all three groups -- junior, middle and senior -- made beautiful paintings with vivid colours which impressed all. For the cooking competition, the participants were given the momo cake recipe beforehand. which they prepared online. The prize distribution ceremony was held in which the principals of schools, educators and participants logged in with their parents to learn the results of the competitions. The ceremony began with a welcome address by Learning Centre HOD Rashmi Dhawan, followed by a melodious song on the theme by host school student Ksheerja. School principal Richa Sharma Agnihotri warmly welcomed the participating schools and enthused them with her heart-warming speech. Akshita Mishra, a student of Sanskriti School, recited a beautiful poem on Indradhanush. It was followed by a motivational speech by Bhatnagar and Shev’s sister Diti Bhatnagar. The host school, which considers every child a winner, felicitated each participant with a certificate of participation which was sent as an e-certificate. The winners were thrilled to receive e-cash coupons and certificates for their achievements. The winner of the overall rolling trophy was Nirmal Bhartia School, Dwarka. There couldn’t be better end to the closing of the event than a tabla performance by Sanskriti School student Jai Gulati. It was appreciated by all.

Mata Jai Kaur Public School, Ashok Vihar, organises Expressions 2k20

Mata Jai Kaur Public School, Ashok Vihar, held its annual inter-school event ‘Expressions 2k20’ on a digital platform. The theme for the event was EUDAEMONIA. The event, which aimed at encouraging the participants to lead a purpose-driven life, nurtured the spirit of creativity and innovation among the participants. As many as 111 students from 20 prestigious schools of Delhi participated in various competitions. The students were given an opportunity to express their varied talents and skills in engaging events such as Tedpitch, Artopedia, Econocature, Enactspeare, Noveloholic, Sci-Fi Chronicles. to name a few. The series of events laid emphasis upon the development of leadership abilities, inspiring the students to think innovatively and express themselves creatively. The performances of the students were shared through videos and PDF files. It was done on the basis of originality, creativity, innovation, and overall presentation. School principal Rashmi Mehta expressed gratitude on the enthusiastic participation and urged all the participants to evolve, grow and learn to emerge even stronger in times of crises. The overall winner of the coveted trophy was Montfort School, Ashok Vihar. Various position holders along with all the participants of the competition were conferred with the e-certificates of merit.

DPS, Sec 45, G’gram, holds Chrysalis 2020 - First Online Edition

Delhi Public School, Sector 45, Gurugram, organised Chrysalis 2020- First Online Edition on Zoom, a video communication platform. Ideated by school’s director-principal Aditi Misra, Chrysalis aims to provide the young adults with a platform on which they can share stories of overcoming hurdles in their lives and help inspire others. The theme of the first edition of Chrysalis 2020 was -- ‘The steering wheel of your life is in your hands’. The event featured five courageous speakers from Grades 9–12. The diversity of talks ranged from - finding opportunities amid challenges, body positivity and self love to growing from grief towards strength. Misra, in her address, urged the audience to unleash the power within them and to keep growing fearlessly. She appreciated all speakers for overcoming the hurdles in their lives and told the students how one is always stronger than the bullies, how memories are a source of power in life and that each one of us has the ability to make a change. The team and speakers made sure that they uphold the motto #LockedDownButNotKnockedDown.

St. Froebel Senior Sec School, Paschim Vihar, promotes tree plantation drive

Students of St. Froebel Sr Sec School, Paschim Vihar, took a pledge to plant trees on school premises. They also planted saplings in pots at their homes. Inculcating the habit of plantation among children creates awareness about the importance of plants and trees. It not only helps in bringing out the need of planting trees for human survival but also creates awareness about trees’ importance for the present and future generations. Plantation helps in making a connection between human and nature.

Seminar at Hillwoods Academy, Preet Vihar

Hillwoods Academy, Preet Vihar, organised an online intra-school science symposium for Classes 6 to 12 on Microsoft Teams application. A number of topics relevant in today’s world like Covid-19, dos and don’ts, techniques of separation of substances, latest technological advancements and safe use of internet and cyber security were showcased by students in the forms of PowerPoint presentations, experiments, charts and videos. All the students took part in the event. It was a learning experience for both students and teachers.

Online contest held at BJSPS, Faiz Road

Bhai Joga Singh Public School (BJSPS), Faiz Road, organised an online poster making competition for its Class 4 students. The topic for the competition was – Spreading awareness about the Covid-19. As many as 35 students participated in that competition with all enthusiasm. Ridham Chanchan bagged the first position in that competition while the second position was secured by Jiya and Arnav Nagar. Bhavyyapreet and Akshat bagged the third position. In the end, all the participants and winners were appreciated by school principal Jaspreet Kaur Bajaj.