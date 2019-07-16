Science, tech day held at Darshan Academy

Darshan Academy, Kirpal Bagh, celebrated National Science and Technology Day with enthusiasm.

This day is celebrated as the country has made huge technological advances. It is celebrated to inspire students to opt for science as a career. The President gives away the National Technology Award on this day to companies and individuals for significant contributions to science. In order to motivate students, a special assembly was organised. It started with a good thought and article highlighting the role played by science and technology in our day today life. Students presented a street play on technologies in day-to-day life.

Sakshi Sehgal, who organised the special assembly, gave information on the advantages and disadvantages of technology. The programme concluded with a pledge by all to use what is available wisely. It was a day of joy, a day to love our eminent scientists and engineers who make our country grow in technology. Examples of these are the Mars Mission and the 7th GPS satellite.

Excursion to Rocksport Camp, Mashobra

Laurel High School, Pitampura, organised an excursion to Rocksport camp, Mashobra, to take learning beyond the four walls of the classroom.

Students took part in a host of activities such as rappelling, zip lining, treasure hunt, guerrilla warfare and hanging man which helped them to think out of the box and broaden their outlook. Children learnt to look after their belongings away from the supervision of their parents. Every evening they wrote down their thoughts in a journal. A bonfire and DJ night were also organised which promoted camaraderie. The instructors led the children on a night trek to an ancient temple in the dense forest which was thrilling. Students also took part in a Maggi and tea making competition. The trip organised by the Rocksport team provided a great experience for students.

World Scholars Cup-Global Round

A delegation of 13 students represented GD Goenka Public School, Sarita Vihar, at the Global Round of the World Scholars Cup 2019 in Beijing, China.

The students were accompanied by principal Seema Sahay and primary incharge Vinita Sachdeva. The students brought pride to the school by winning laurels at the international forum. They competed with over 5,000 students from about 40 countries across the world. The theme of the year is “The World on the Margins.” Based on the theme, the participants showcased their skills in events such as debating, collaborative writing, quiz on and the talent round, both individually and in teams.

The Goenkan scholars bagged 17 gold and 22 silver medals. Lokevidu Prashar of Class 10 qualified for the Tournament of Champions Round to be held at Yale University, USA. The event was an amalgamation of different cultures, talents and competitions.

Inter House Electro Band Competition

Sachdeva Global School, Dwarka, organised an Inter-House Electro Band Competition.

Students from different houses mesmerised the audience by playing musical instruments such as guitar, drums, tambourine and piano. These competitions are an integral part of the school curriculum and provide an opportunity to students to explore their innate talents as well as display their musical abilities. Each house had a main vocalist, choir, pianist, drummer and guitarist. They presented an amalgamation of songs to the tunes of different instruments. Music was in the air throughout the programme. It was fascinating to witness the four houses put up magnificent performances. The principal complimented the participants on their performances. The result was announced at the end of the programme. Harmony house was declared the winner while there was a tie between Pride and Peace house for the second position. Glory House secured the third position. The winners and their mentors were congratulated and appreciated.

Yoga Day

SBDAV Public School, Vasant Vihar, celebrated Yoga Day.

Yoga and meditation are powerful means of rejuvenating the mind, body and soul. Jitender Prasad, an alumnus and practising yoga instructor, taught asanas which could easily be made a part of our daily lives. The students performed sitting and standing asanas. He explained their importance. The celebration concluded with a recitation of shlokas and a speech by the principal who encouraged students to practise regular yoga to remain fit and improve concentration. The principal shared her views on the importance of mental health and the benefits of doing yoga daily.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 09:29 IST