e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / Scientists digitally ‘unwrap’ mummies of cat, snake and bird

Scientists digitally ‘unwrap’ mummies of cat, snake and bird

Researchers on Monday said they digitally “unwrapped” and “dissected” the three mummies using X-ray micro CT scanning, which generates three-dimensional images with a resolution 100 times greater than a medical CT scan.

ht-school Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:20 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
The head of a mummified domestic cat revealed by X-ray micro CT scanning that generates three-dimensional images with a resolution 100 times greater than a medical CT scan.
The head of a mummified domestic cat revealed by X-ray micro CT scanning that generates three-dimensional images with a resolution 100 times greater than a medical CT scan.(Reuters)
         

Scientists are gaining new insight into the ancient Egyptian practice of mummifying animals, using high-resolution 3D scans to peer inside mummies of a cat, a bird and a snake to learn about their treatment before being killed and embalmed.

Researchers on Monday said they digitally “unwrapped” and “dissected” the three mummies using X-ray micro CT scanning, which generates three-dimensional images with a resolution 100 times greater than a medical CT scan. Actual unwrapping can damage and dislodge structures within a mummy.

Ancient Egyptians mummified not only human corpses but millions of animals including cats, dogs, birds, snakes and crocodiles, particularly during a period of more than 1,000 years starting around 700 BC.

The three mummies apparently were made as “votive offerings” to gods at temples to act as a go-between deities and living people, according to study co-author Carolyn Graves-Brown, curator of the Egypt Centre at Swansea University in Britain. They were long held in Swansea’s collection and their precise age and origin in ancient Egypt are unclear.

The researchers found evidence that the snake, a juvenile Egyptian Cobra, had been denied water while alive, based on its calcified kidneys, and apparently was killed by spinal fracture after being lifted by the tail and whipped in the air.

The coiled snake’s mouth contained a substance called natron and its jaw was placed in a wide-open position, consistent with the animal possibly having undergone the “opening of the mouth” ceremony, said Swansea engineering professor Richard Johnston, lead author of the study published in Scientific Reports.

This ritual was conducted so mummified subjects could regain their senses in the afterlife.

“This would be additional information supporting other evidence that the ‘opening of the mouth’ was done on mummified animals. We know it was carried out on humans,” Graves-Brown said.

The domestic cat also was a juvenile: a 5-month-old kitten, based on unerupted teeth within the lower jaw. Its neck was broken at the time of death or during the mummification process. The bird appears to be a Eurasian kestrel, of the falcon family. Snakes were associated with numerous ancient Egyptian gods. Cats were often associated with the fertility goddess Bastet. Raptors were associated with sky gods such as Re and Horus.

“Like us, the ancient Egyptians used and abused animals,” Graves-Brown said. “There is evidence from the mummified remains of maltreatment.”

tags
top news
LIVE: CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president; a panel to help her in day-to-day functioning
LIVE: CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president; a panel to help her in day-to-day functioning
India answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
LIVE: Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4, govt to issue guidelines soon
LIVE: Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4, govt to issue guidelines soon
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
China dumps large-scale optic fibre cables from India, tariff wars expected
China dumps large-scale optic fibre cables from India, tariff wars expected
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In