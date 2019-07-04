St Mark’s School team visits Sri Lanka

Ten students and two teachers of , Meera Bagh, visited Siridhamma College, Galle, Sri Lanka as part of a cultural and educational exchange programme completely funded by the India-Sri Lanka Foundation, New Delhi Secretariat.

Before leaving for Sri Lanka, the team led by Geeta Rajan, head of international affairs, and the teachers met high commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Austin Fernando, who briefed the students about the history, culture and the lifestyle of people in Sri Lanka. Students and teachers of the Indian team stayed with the partner school students and teachers respectively to get an insight into the lifestyle in Sri Lanka. This project was part of an ISA activity titled Let’s Know Each Other. The delegation also visited Richmond College, Galle. Geethani Subasingha, director, ministry of education was the chief guest at the cultural show organised by Siridhamma College. The show included a welcome by the school band and Kandyan dance. Both the schools showcased their culture and sang national anthems of both the countries. Host students cooked Sri Lankan food “halapa” and shared the recipe with the visitors. Both the groups shared information about their schools and countries. Students also got a chance to attend a wood carving session. An evening with the consul general Prem K Nair, Indian consulate in Hambantota Sri Lanka, was another highlight of the programme.

