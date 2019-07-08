Stress on healthy eating at New Delhi Public School food fiesta

New Delhi Public School, Vikaspuri, organised a food fiesta titled Beat the Heat in which students participated with zeal.

The focus of the programme was on healthy, homemade food items that help us to remain healthy in the heat of summers. It encouraged students to avoid unhealthy street foods and artificial chemical-laden drinks. As this year India is facing soaring heat wave conditions, the school took into account the importance of spreading awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle to stay fit. In order to fulfill the purpose, the school organised a food bazaar in which teachers and students participated enthusiastically. A wide range of homemade food items and beverages were served at the stalls. The food preparations ranged from North Indian delicacies like homemade chole kulche and lassi to South Indian dishes like idli and vada. To keep the body hydrated, homemade, tasty and healthy drinks like aam panna, shakes and yoghurts were served at the stalls.

The crowd of students and parents took keen interest in the food items and appreciated the initiative of the school to make students aware of a healthy diet that they should follow in summers. The teachers encouraged the visitors to avoid food products made of artificial ingredients and flavours. The parents relished the homemade delicacies at the stalls. A cultural programme was organised to celebrate the summer season and welcome it with open arms. The students made the day special by their dance performances and songs. The parents applauded the programme. They appreciated the way the school sensitised students to a healthy lifestyle.

Principal S Modgill appreciated the students for making the food fiesta a success. She conveyed the message that summers can be fun if we avoid unhealthy street foods and beverages. She also shared some valuable tips to stay fit in summer.

