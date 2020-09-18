e-paper
Students share their photos to mark photography day

NL Dalmia School recently celebrated World Photography Day to pay tribute to the art form. Students of Class 4 celebrated the day by showing their photography.

Sep 18, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
         

NL Dalmia School recently celebrated World Photography Day to pay tribute to the art form. Students of Class 4 celebrated the day by showing their photography.

The students shared their photos depicting the expressions of life on the themes of monsoon, food, festivals and travel.

The event was aimed at enriching the student’s knowledge about photography and to give them an opportunity to explore the world around them.

