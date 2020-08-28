Tales of courage, patriotism to inspire young readers

ht-school

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 16:37 IST

These books offer you everything -- tales of courage, passion, patriotism and more. The biography of Martin Luther King Jr., that reminds the world of what is doable at the time of utter darkness, is very motivating. So are the stories of flying officer MP Anil Kumar and the struggles of the differentlyabled.

THE SQUADRON DIARIES

Author: Nayna Yadav

Courage, passion and patriotism define the seemingly glamorous yet dangerous vocation of a fighter pilot. At present, there are not more than 20,000 active fighter pilots in the world and India has maybe less than a thousand fighter pilots in service. The demanding nature of this profession attracts a select few and accepts fewer still. Very few people have the privilege of being intimately familiar with the life of an IAF fighter pilot. Nayna Yadav’s The Squadron Diaries is a series of short comics that portrays the everyday lives of these heroes. Going beyond the bravado and the wars, it’s a motivator for aspirants to a career in the defence forces and for future pilots.

ONLY IN DARKNESS CAN YOU SEE THE STARS — Martin Luther King Jr

Author: Santosh Bakaya

Social activist Martin Luther King, Jr. was a tireless champion of the civil liberties movement in the United States of America. In 2008, Barack Obama became the first African-American to be elected US President. Fifty years after King’s assassination, it’s time for the new generation to remember his legacy and to draw lasting lessons from it. ‘Only in Darkness Can You See The Stars by Santosh Bakaya is an MLK biography that reminds the world of what is doable at the time of utter darkness. What Gautama Buddha taught India nearly 3,000 years ago still holds good. At the end of darkness is light.

BORN TO FLY

Author: Air Commodore Nitin Sathe

Born To Fly tells us the story of Flying Officer MP Anil Kumar, who was a MiG 21 pilot in the Indian Air Force. Kumar, teaches us that there is no battle that the mind cannot win. A motorcycle accident in 1988 left him paralysed from neck-down when he was just 24. Battling negative thoughts, Kumar finally decided to fight destiny as a quadriplegic. He picked up the threads of what remained of his life and wove for himself a meaningful second life. He became a prolific writer and media commentator. His first mouth-written essay, Airborne to Chairborne, which propelled him into the world of writing, was included in the school curricula, spurring children to face adversities without losing hope. His life has, and will continue to be, a source of inspiration for generations.

WHEN TWO STREAMS MET : Lessons from India’s Freedom Struggle

Author: Bharat Dogra, Reshma Bharti, Jagmohan Singh & Madhu Dogra

History is guilty of forgetting the sacrifices of many heroes, without whose contribution independence would never have been possible. Much has been written about our popular leaders, but little is known about Bhagat Singh’s daring escape with the help of a young mother, the brutal massacre of the Khudai Khidmatgars at the Qissa Khwani Bazaar, or the murder of a journalist while he was saving people during communal riots -- the list is endless. This book attempts to bring to you a few such stories of valour and the lessons we can learn from them.

GIFTED — DIVYANG LOGON KI PRERNADAYAK KAHANIYA

Author: Sudha Menon & VR Ferose

Gifted - Divyaang Logon ki Prernadayak Kahaniya is the Hindi translation of the best seller titled Gifted by journalist and writer Sudha Menon and managing director of SAP Labs India VR Ferose. This book celebrates the extraordinary journeys of the differently-abled people and their struggle to survive in a society that often chooses to ignore them. Gifted received rave reviews and has since been translated into regional languages like Tamil, Kannada and Bengali.