Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 22, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
ht school

Ticking time bomb of global trash

We human beings are sitting on a time bomb – that of trash being generated across the world -- that is ticking away every moment. What’s more, each one of us is contributing to it. Unless we act now to tackle this challenge, our very existence is at stake. Get an insight into the challenge that stares at all of us.

ht school Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
global trash
Ticking time bomb of global trash(HT)

We human beings are sitting on a time bomb – that of trash being generated across the world -- that is ticking away every moment. What’s more, each one of us is contributing to it. Unless we act now to tackle this challenge, our very existence is at stake. Get an insight into the challenge that stares at all of us.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 14:18 IST

tags

more from ht school
trending topics