Virtual cultural events mark Independence Day celebrations

ht-school

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 20:02 IST

Schools across the region celebrated Independence Day online this year. The day is celebrated annually on August 15 to commemorate the nation’s independence from the British Rule.

Mount Litera Zee

Ludhiana : Children of Mount Litera Zee School gave dance performances and decorated their houses with tricolour flags and balloons. An online live song competition was also held. Gursirat, Tayesha, Madhav, Kabir, Uttkrisht, Gurleen, Harmeet, Geetika, Jashandeep, Jiyan, Raghav, and Jasmeet got positions in different categories.

Ryan Int’l School

Ludhiana : The principal, staff members, and NCC cadets of Ryan International School took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony. An online history quiz, a Hindi speech competition, and an online poetry recitation content were conducted for students. They made wall hangings, cards, and various food items.

BCM Arya

Ludhiana : The management and teachers of BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar, celebrated the day on campus. The ceremony included the unfurling of the national flag, rendition of the national anthem, speeches by the principal and the chief guest. The music faculty presented a medley of patriotic songs. Students viewed the proceedings live from their homes.

KVM, Ludhiana

Ludhiana : Kundan Vidya Mandir (KVM) held the flag-hoisting ceremony on campus. The programme was broadcast on the school’s Facebook page. VK Goyal, chairman, school managing committee, was the chief guest and hoisted the tri-colour. Principal Navita Puri congratulated everyone. Head girl Diva Gill gave a speech highlighting the importance of the day.

BCM School

Ludhiana : DP Guleria, principal of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, addressed the staff and the students online. Dressed in the colours of the national flag, students took part in ‘Being static, still patriotic’ progression online. They also recited poems, gave dance performances, made Independence Day craft and painted t-shirts.