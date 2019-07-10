Your take: ‘Sight of mountains refreshes me’

I used to visit the western ghats in Maharashtra in my childhood with my parents. That is what ignited my love for exploring the mountains.

I used to be daunted at first, but slowly I learnt how to fight the deluge and rocky terrain of Sahyadris.

At the peak of the western ghat, I was hit by a cold, petrichor infused breeze. Having been brought up in Mumbai, the sight, sound and smell of the mountains refreshed me.

My trek to Sahyadris inspired me to complete four high altitude Himalayan Treks with my parents. The highest of these being a 5,500m pass in Ladakh.

While the sheer expanse of the Himalayas is unparalleled, I was unprepared for the novel adventure my fortunes had in store for me. This time, when my parents decided to conquer the Alps, the 16-year-old me was not daunted.

The Tour Du Mont Blanc (TMB), in Europe, is a classic alpine route that circles the Mont Blanc massif, through enchanting valleys, dense forests, meadows and lakes.

One walks a total of 170km through the alpines of France, Switzerland and Italy. Three countries in just nine day, and that too on foot — sounded preposterous to me but that is exactly what we did.

“We’re in Switzerland now!”, Simon, our guide, would casually remark. Flabbergasted, we would all cheer and trudge along.

The trek began in Chamonix, a ski town in eastern France. Most hikers prefer to circle the massif in an anti-clockwise direction, but being the zealous Himalayan trekkers, we took the unconventional clockwise route: an Alpine Parikrama!

While the Mont Blanc stands tall at 4,810m, and is the highest mountain in the Alps, one would think it is relatively less majestic if one were partial to the Himalayas.

The landscapes, however, were equally picturesque. Dense forests, sweeping views of glaciers, tranquil lakes, wild alpine flowers, gushing streams, grasslands with marmots in France and Herens cows with bells in Switzerland, the delights on the trail were endless.

Through the course of the trek, we completed cumulative ascents and descents totalling 10,000 metres.

That equals to climbing the Mount Everest (without the altitude, of course).

We would walk anywhere between 25-30 km every day, ascending approximately a 1,000 metres a day. And the unprecedented beauty pushed us to keep going. The weather remained warm and sunny with light drizzles every now and then. Excitingly for me, we also met a number of snow patches along the way.

In the evenings we’d arrive, exhausted, at an Auberge (inn), near a small village - an opportunity for me to talk to trekkers from around the world, listen to their stories and share mine. I tried practising some of the French I’d learnt at school, impressing the locals with an accent they thought was authentic!

Everything from staying at the Auberge, tasting French cheeses during our picnic lunches on the trail, to meeting passionate adventurists, made the Tour Du Mont Blanc an indelible experience

