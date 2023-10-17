Aayush Sharma completes 5 years in the industry: I felt one movie will change my life

Actor Aayush Sharma is associated with one of the biggest film families (that of Salman Khan) and if often subjected to criticism for getting things easily, but the actor shares with us how he has had his own share of struggles. “I know I’m married into a film family but that’s different. I saw the industry from the outside and it looked very glamourous. I felt things will be easy after the launch. I felt that one movie will change my life. However, that was the biggest bubble that was burst,” he shares, and adds, “Launch helps you but then you have to go there every Friday to prove yourself again and again,” says the actor, whose debut film Love Yatri released in October 2018. Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Love Yatri

And now, the actor is trying to carve a niche here but is in no hurry. Sharma wants to take his own time to learn, work and prove that he is here to stay. And in the process, does not mind staying away from the limelight for a while. “For me, working in a film is important. Besides that, I don’t find it very necessary to get clicked on daily basis or to be in the spotlight constantly. I think, just work is important today. And if you’re doing good work, they’ll (audiences) remember you,” he shares.

Sharma goes on to reveal that by nature, he is a very private person and that also plays a role in keeping him away from the pap culture or constant posting on social media. “I think the line between being an actor and being an influencer is getting blurred. This is something I personally don’t like. But if it works for other people, I don’t have an issue. As far as I am concerned, I think I am an actor and that’s what I am going to do,” he shares.

While he is only two films old, he feels “grateful”. But the actor is quick to point out that he wants to do more stuff that’s experimental. “After Love Yatri came out, I wanted to do an action film. But nobody would give me action scripts. I was stereotyped as a chocolate boy...a lover boy. I remember there was a time when the narration for a romantic film was to happen and that was the time when I had started working on my body. I got to know that the same production house is also making an action film. So I wore a Ganji and went to the narration so as to give them a perception that I can do an action-packed film as well,” he laughs and wraps up.

