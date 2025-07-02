Actor Ashi Singh’s acting break led to her dream home in Mumbai and a new show

When Ashi Singh took a break as “nothing much was happening on the work front”, the period proved pivotal for her, as she decided to focus on her financial stability. “For 10 years, I had been living on rent and constantly relocating. That’s when I decided that I needed to check and cut down on my expenses and increase my savings, which has finally paid off,” the actor shares, adding that this disciplined approach resulted in fulfilling a dream: buying her own home, a 3BHK, in Mumbai. Ashi Singh

“It’s like a dream come true,” Ashi exclaims about her new investment. “The house represents more than just a place to live; it brings a sense of belonging along with security. Having my own place has surely made me more confident,” she states.

Ashi, who has starred in shows including, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Meet, did a puja ceremony at her new home in April and is currently getting the interiors done. And when it comes to decorating her new space, the actor goes for simplicity. “I have a few things in mind for when I shift. I don’t like over-the-top interiors, so I’ll have a simple decor with an elegant puja ghar and a cozy reading corner.”

As for work, the entertainment industry is currently going through a slowdown, which Ashi believes “began a few years ago and is nothing new”. It is now just more evident with “selective work, cost-cutting, and tight budgets” becoming the new norm. But she is glad to be back on TV with Ufff... Yeh Love Hai Mushkil. The actor, self-admittedly enjoys “less dramatic and more light-hearted comic” roles, and her new part fits in that zone. “My earlier work is a testimony to this that saas-bahu sagas are not for me,” she quips.

Talking about her role in the show, Ashi adds, “As it's a fun love story set against the backdrop of a crazy household. I play a determined young woman raising her three siblings so it's a journey of love and healing, such roles hardly cross you so when it came to me I was excited to part of the show.”