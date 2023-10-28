Actor-singer Amika Shail says acting has taken lead in her career, for now

Singer-actor Amika Shail asserts that last-minute change in a plan is a part and parcel of an actor’s life. Actor Amika Shail

“Projects or events happening as scheduled are not in our hands, such things take their own course. Since the day I joined the industry, I have realised that as an actor, you need to be on your toes as nothing is permanent here, except change. Nothing can be called ‘all set’ till it eventually happens. Earlier, I used to find this a bit strange but now I have learnt that this is inherent in the designing and functioning of the industry. So, it’s better to go with the flow and let things move at their own pace.” says the Mirzapur (2020) actor.

The Hai Taubba (2021) actor adds, “After my two releases this year I think acting is slowly taking the lead and singing hardly gets accommodated in my regular work process. My concert in Lucknow last week was all fixed and I was supposed to perform at a three-day Navratri event, but I had a last-minute call to take. I had this pending shoot for a Indo-English, and they could manage the location for same dates, so I had to leave for Kerala on urgent basis.”

On acting front, Shail has her hands full, “Two of digital films Bekaaboo 3 and Builders saw me in a different avatar, in roles that I always wanted to do, be it of dynamic cop or gym freak. OTT is a more talent-based platform that functions in an unbiased manner. That’s more the reason you will find outsiders like me getting more work here, else a singer who started acting with a cameo in a TV daily Udaan (2014-19) wouldn’t have been now playing central characters. More acting is happening, but I am stealing time to wrap my album with an international artiste.”

