After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora finds love again in Rahul Vijay? Here’s what we know about her rumoured new man

ByMahima Pandey
Dec 10, 2024 07:52 PM IST

Malaika Arora parted ways with Arjun Kapoor earlier this year. Well, rumours suggest that she has now moved on with a mystery man. Who is he?

Every now and then fans come across celebrity couples who they know will make it. When these love birds decide to part ways, it breaks several hearts apart from their own. Which is exactly what happened when rumours of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s break up began doing the rounds. The Bollywood actors, who began dating in 2016 after Malaika’s separation from Arbaaz Khan, were together for 8 long years. But in October this year, during the promotions of his film Singham Again, Arjun confirmed their break up when he stated, “Abhi single hun.” Well, buzz now suggests that Malaika has moved on.

After her break up with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora is rumoured to be dating Rahul Vijay
After her break up with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora is rumoured to be dating Rahul Vijay

It all started at AP Dhillon’s concert. In a viral clip, AP gave Malaika a warm hug onstage, which made the crowd gush over how adorable they looked. But no, Malaika is not dating the singer. If rumours are to be believed, Malaika has reportedly found love again in Rahul Vijay, who she attended AP’s concert with. On his Instagram story, Rahul had shared a picture of Malaika from the concert, vibing to the music. Along with this candid snap, he wrote: “Wait, was it a Malaika concert😎😉.” This was followed by a selfie, where the two looked cosy, shared by Malaika on her official handle. But who is Malaika’s rumoured beau?

Malaika Arora with her rumoured beau Rahul Vijay at AP Dhillon's concert
Malaika Arora with her rumoured beau Rahul Vijay at AP Dhillon's concert

Rahul is a fashion stylist and creative consultant with a degree in fashion design. He is also a former fashion editor of GQ India, Harper's Bazaar India and Elle. Rahul is also well-connected in the entertainment industry and has worked with several popular celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt’s Jigra co-star Vedang Raina, Vicky Kaushal, Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty amongst others. Earlier this month, he even styled Arjun for the GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

Well, we wouldn’t know if these rumours are true till Malaika herself spills the beans. But if she really has found love again, we wish her all the happiness.

