Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
Arjun Kapoor gets emotional remembering mom Mona Shourie Kapoor on birth anniversary as he ‘runs out of photos’ of her

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Feb 04, 2025 01:33 PM IST

Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional post to wish late mum Mona Shourie Kapoor on her birth anniversary, while thanking her for making him the man he is today

Arjun Kapoor marked the birth anniversary of his mum, late Mona Shourie Kapoor with a heartfelt post on Instagram, that saw the actor getting emotional remembering her. Arjun Kapoor also shared a video of him where he is heard saying, “Happy Birthday, mom I ran out of photos so..Happy Birthday.”

Arjun Kapoor remembers mum Mona Shourie Kapoor(Photo: Instagram)

In his post, the actor spoke about how much he misses his mum and thanked her for making him and sister, Anshula Kapoor the people they are today. He wrote, “Happy birthday Maa… I miss u all the time, maybe now more than ever… Hope u are proud of Ansh & me for trying to be the best version of ourselves after all that u taught us… We try & represent you in the best we can. I’ve run out of pictures and words also… I hate that I can’t say anything to you anymore but one day we will meet again, hug again, speak again till then keep smiling keep watching over us... love u to infinity & beyond !!! (sic)”.

Anshula also penned a beautiful note for her mum, sharing how she misses her ‘tight hugs’ and the fear she feels of forgetting her face every year. “I hope you’re feasting on dahi kadhi, fish curry & rice today.. I hope you’re smiling your biggest smile today from wherever you are, I hope you keep loving us and watching over us from where ever you are.. because on some days, it’s just this hope that keeps bhai and I going.. Love you always & forever,” she wrote.

Mona passed away on March 25, 2012 due to multiple organ failure. Her demise took place just a few days before Arjun’s Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade.

