Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle set for trial in 2026; Pretrial to begin in Feb this year

A court date has been scheduled for the highly publicised legal dispute between Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni. According to a report by ENews, the case will be heard on March 9, 2026 in New York. Blake Lively’s lawsuit accuses Justin Baldoni of sexually harassing her during the production of the 2024 adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us and alleges he engaged a crisis PR expert to orchestrate a campaign to damage her reputation in order to protect his own

However, the hearing will address more than just Lively's claims. Judge Lewis J. Liman confirmed that the proceedings will combine Lively's case with Baldoni's counterclaim, in which he is seeking $400 million in damages. Baldoni alleges that Lively spearheaded a smear campaign against him and sought to usurp his role as the film's director.

The court has also set a pre-trial conference for 3 February 2025, during which both legal teams will address Lively’s earlier request for a gagging order against Baldoni’s solicitor, Bryan Freedman, citing allegations of “improper conduct” throughout the legal process.

In a separate case, Baldoni has filed a libel lawsuit against The New York Times, accusing the publication of irresponsible reporting on Lively’s claims, including allegations of a retaliatory smear campaign. Baldoni has vehemently denied all accusations, describing them as “completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious” in a December statement issued through his solicitor.

Both Lively and The New York Times have denied any wrongdoing. Lively’s legal team dismissed Baldoni’s lawsuit as a “desperate” attempt to undermine her credibility. “This is a classic case of DARVO: Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender,” her lawyers stated on 16 January. “A woman comes forward with clear evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation, and the perpetrator seeks to shift the blame onto the victim,” the statement added further.

Similarly, The New York Times has defended its reporting and pledged to contest Baldoni’s claims. “Our story was meticulously and responsibly reported, based on thousands of pages of original documents, including text messages and emails that were quoted accurately in the article. “We intend to vigorously defend against this lawsuit,” the publication said in a statement.

The legal proceedings, which include allegations of harassment, defamation, and reputational sabotage, are set to be a closely scrutinised case with significant ramifications for the entertainment industry.