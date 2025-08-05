Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur really dating? Sources confirm new romance on the block

The Mumbai premiere of Son of Sardaar 2 turned out to be a bigger affair than anticipated. Are Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush really dating?(Photos: Instagram, X)

While film premieres being star-studded comes as a surprise to no one, there was a particular appearance and ensuing interaction which has held everyone's attention for quite a bit now. On Mrunal's very exclusive guest list for the night, was Dhanush. And not only did he make an appearance, but also gave the internet a moment which has been thoroughly decoded since.

Stolen glances, coy smiles and private whispers abounded the mini moment which immediately sparked rumours of Dhanush and Mrunal reportedly dating. Of course no intel on the matter came directly from the horse and mare's mouth — but a source-based report appears to have affirmatively confirmed the budding romance.

A News18 Showsha report doesn't hold back any details: "Yes, it’s true that they are dating. But it’s too new and they've no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they're unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they're quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices and thoughts", reads the source-based report.

And how did this romance exactly come to be? "The success of Sita Ramam opened doors for Mrunal in the South film industry. She has simultaneously been working in Mumbai too. Mrunal, who is currently shooting for Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh, keeps shuttling between Mumbai and Hyderabad, and it's during an event down South where she met Dhanush", elaborated the source.

It has been a while since Dhanush has been linked with someone this way. He was earlier married to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya for 18 years before they announced their split in 2022, filing for divorce in 2024. They share two sons, Yatra and Linga.