Did Shraddha Kapoor's phone wallpaper show a lovestruck pic with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody?

Actor Shraddha Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody have been hitting the headlines since last year for their rumoured romance. The couple sparked relationship rumours with their joint appearance at businesspersons Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Shraddha Kapoor's phone wallpaper features Rahul Mody

While neither have come out to openly talk about it, they have dropped several hints here and there. Adding to that, Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted in Mumbai, and what caught the eye of the eagle-eyed internet users is her phone wallpaper.

Shraddha's phone wallpaper

The wallpaper seemed to have a picture of her and rumoured beau Rahul Mody in a loving embrace. Seeing the picture, the internet was filled with loving reactions for the lovestruck couple.

Shraddha and Rahul had met on the sets of the 2022 film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. While the actor was the leading lady opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Rahul worked as a screenwriter on the film. Their romance reportedly started from there. Even without confirming the rumours, Shraddha also fuelled the speculation as she put up pictures where she was seen wearing a necklace with the initial ‘R’. More recently, she dropped another picture of enjoying a vada pav with Rahul while on a drive.