Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Did Shraddha Kapoor's phone wallpaper show a lovestruck pic with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody?

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 13, 2025 04:33 PM IST

During a recent spotting in Mumbai, Shraddha Kapoor's phone wallpaper caught the eye of the netizens as it seemingly featured rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody

Actor Shraddha Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody have been hitting the headlines since last year for their rumoured romance. The couple sparked relationship rumours with their joint appearance at businesspersons Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Shraddha Kapoor's phone wallpaper features Rahul Mody
Shraddha Kapoor's phone wallpaper features Rahul Mody

While neither have come out to openly talk about it, they have dropped several hints here and there. Adding to that, Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted in Mumbai, and what caught the eye of the eagle-eyed internet users is her phone wallpaper.

Shraddha's phone wallpaper
Shraddha's phone wallpaper

The wallpaper seemed to have a picture of her and rumoured beau Rahul Mody in a loving embrace. Seeing the picture, the internet was filled with loving reactions for the lovestruck couple.

Shraddha and Rahul had met on the sets of the 2022 film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. While the actor was the leading lady opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Rahul worked as a screenwriter on the film. Their romance reportedly started from there. Even without confirming the rumours, Shraddha also fuelled the speculation as she put up pictures where she was seen wearing a necklace with the initial ‘R’. More recently, she dropped another picture of enjoying a vada pav with Rahul while on a drive.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On