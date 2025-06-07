Eid-al-Adha 2025 | For actor Eijaz Khan, Eid means food, family and cherished memories

For me, Eid is about valuing relationships in life,” shares actor Eijaz Khan. He believes festivals bring families together. “When you lose people in life, you tend to value festivities more; it’s only then we truly get to be with our loved ones. Otherwise, everyone is busy in their own ‘race”’. Actor Eijaz Khan

“Eid always brings overwhelming and emotional moments in abundance,” Eijaz continues. “Even though you don’t have people around you, like I lost my mum, I still miss her. Or my sister Suriya, who lives in Saudi, but we never forget to call her on the festivities.”

This year the actor will have extended Eid-al-Adha festivities: “One of my nieces is going to France for studies, so I’ve planned an after-Eid party on Sunday. That way, none of us can make the excuse of being busy with work. Also, I am travelling to be with my sister and her kids. I’ll be in festive and family mode from Eid until July.”

He credits his diverse roots for his Eid special dastarkhwan being a mix of the best delicacies. “From Hyderabad, Solapur to Mumbai, you will find everything on our Eid special platter, courtesy of my chachi, my abba, and my brother, who are our family chefs. Among all recipes, my favourite is chari daal with khopra (coconut) chutney and shami kebabs with a curd filling. My mouth waters just thinking about the food. I try to be in the kitchen with them throughout, so I know how much effort it takes to prepare all these delicacies