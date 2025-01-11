Pandit Ronu Majumdar achieves Guinness World Record by leading a Hindustani classical symphony of 546 musicians

Pandit Ronu Majumdar with 546 musicians in Gwalior

Mumbai-based flautist pandit Ronu Majumdar made history by leading a symphony of 546 musicians at the Gwalior Fort, Madhya Pradesh achieving a Guinness World Record. This achievement marks a monumental moment for Indian classical music, as the performance has been officially recognised as the largest symphony in the world performing a single composition.

Pandit Ronu Majumdar Guinness World Records felicitation ceremony

The official Guinness World Records felicitation ceremony took place recently, where Pandit Majumdar was honoured for his accomplishment.

Speaking about the achievement, Pandit Ronu Majumdar shared, “I am happy to announce that my composition Samvet has entered the Guinness World Records. I am proud to be the music composer and leader of the Largest Hindustani Classical Band registered in the Guinness World Records with 546 musicians. The world record certificate was presented to me by Nishchal Barotji and Richard Stenningji.”

He further expressed his joy, saying, “This is a landmark moment in my life. To have 546 musicians — creating the largest Indian orchestra — part of the Guinness World Records is a humbling experience. The composition ‘Samvet’ was made up of three ragas — Miyan Malhar, Miyan ki todi, and Darbari — and these ragas helped us achieve this prestigious record.”

Pandit Ronu Majumdar extended his heartfelt gratitude to several individuals and institutions, including the Madhya Pradesh Government, the Cultural Department, and Chief Minister Shri Mohan Yadav, as well as the Central Government for placing their trust in him. “I am deeply thankful to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for attending our concert. I also want to express my sincere thanks to my talented musicians, whose dedication and skill were key to making this performance a success. Special thanks to Mr. Richard Stenning of Guinness World Records, who came to Gwalior to felicitate me. Lastly, I want to thank my fans and audiences for their continuous support.”