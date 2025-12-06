Hugh Grant admits he would love to do a Bollywood film: ‘Where does Supriya Pathak live? I’d love to see her again’

British star Hugh Grant joined Bollywood actor Rahul Khanna this morning for a fun interview at the 2025 Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi. During their chat, Hugh fondly remembered actor Supriya Pathak, with whom he shared the screen back in 1988 in the French film The Bengali Night ( La Nuit Bengali ). The film was shot in Calcutta, now Kolkata. In the Nicolas Klotz directorial, also starring Shabana Azmi, Hugh and Supriya’s characters became romantically involved, leading to tragedy. Well, after all these years, during HTLS, Hugh expressed his desire to meet Surpriya again.

At the session, Hugh Grant was asked if he would want to do a Bollywood film. Hearing this, the British actor replied, “Yes, yes! I’d love to do one. I love song and dance now. Song and dance keeps cropping up in my films, like in Paddington 2. I did that big dance in the end, loved it. Loved it! I don’t really see the point in any other form of entertainment. You know, when song and dance is done right, it’s just blissful.” When asked which co-star he would like to share the screen with, Hugh replied, “A Bollywood co-star? I don’t know, you tell me. Moon Moon Sen!” He went on to add, “Still young, like me. And they’re still doing well, are they? How’s Shabana? Shabana Azmi I know is still working. Supriya Pathak, very much so. She was such a great girl. Where does she live? I’d love to see her again.” When Rahul said we’ll give her his message, Hugh replied, “Yes, please do.”

Opening about visiting India again, Hugh shared, “I enjoyed my trip. I brought some friends. We’ve done a lot of shopping, a lot of bargaining. And my hotel room is absolutely stuffed with shawls and other things. And we had an excellent experience at the market with the tarot reader. I asked tarot readers to read my wife’s fortune and this lady was uncannily accurate about who my wife was or my children were like. And we’re slightly obsessed with her now and we’re thinking of going back to her, to get more news about our future.” He went on to add, “I don’t think she recognised me at all. So now she’s my new guru.”

