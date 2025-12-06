Hugh Grant reveals he’s half Indian or half Pakistani; claims his mother put actors and prostitutes on the same level

British actor and international heartthrob Hugh Grant returned to India to attend the 2025 Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, held in Delhi. Today on December 6, the movie star sat down with Bollywood actor Rahul Khanna to have a chat about films, the movie industry and how he decided to become an actor, against his mother’s wishes. Hugh’s mother Fynvola Susan MacLean, in fact, ‘put actors and prostitutes on the same level’, as the actor revealed during his appearance at the HTLS.

Rahul Khanna began by stating, “You didn’t start out to be an actor. In fact, by your own admission, you are a bit of a reluctant actor.” Hearing this, Hugh Grant shared, “Well, it’s true, I fell into it by mistake. When I was about 23, I thought, ‘Okay, this is a laugh. I’ll do this for a year or two.’ Because I was poor, I had no money. And then I’ll do a grown up job. And here I am at 65, still doing it. In some ways, I’m ashamed of myself.”

When asked what his parents wanted him to be, Hugh revealed, “Well, they certainly didn’t want me to be an actor. My mother came from the school that put actors and prostitutes on the same kind of level. So I think she always wanted me to go into the church. Hilarious! She thought I’d be the archbishop of Canterbury. And I have never quite given up hope of that (laughs).” Talking about his father James Grant, the actor shared, “My father was a soldier. In fact, my father was born in India. He’s now 97, still alive. I had to find his birth certificate the other day, cause I was applying for some visa or something, and it was really hard. It was some very obscure town in the north of India. In fact, I think it might be Pakistan, I’m afraid, now.” Hugh went on to add, “He’s either an Indian or Pakistani by birth. So I guess that makes me half Indian, or half Pakistani.”

Well, that’s a connection fans did not see coming!