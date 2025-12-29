Actor Imran Khan breaks silence on nepotism tag: ‘My uncle Aamir is a movie star… that’s not my money…’
Actor Imran Khan dismissed the idea of having it easy in Bollywood because of his family ties, sharing that his uncle's fame is not his own
Imran Khan, who made one of the most memorable debuts of the 2000s with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008), has opened up about the highs and lows of his career and life away from the spotlight. In a candid conversation on the Unfiltered with Samdish podcast, the actor reflected on his relationship with his famous uncle Aamir Khan, and the realities of financial struggle in the film industry.
Speaking about his early years in Bollywood, Imran said that while the success of his debut catapulted him into instant fame, the work soon dried up. He shared that his fee increased briefly after his first hit, but the perception that his family connections made things easy for him was far from true.
‘That’s not my money, that’s not coming to me…’
Addressing the long-standing “nepokid” tag, Imran said people often assumed being Aamir Khan’s nephew guaranteed him financial and professional comfort. Clarifying this notion, he said, “My uncle Aamir is a movie star. He’s my mom’s cousin brother… that’s not my money, that’s not coming to me.”
He went on to discuss the glaring pay gap in the industry, pointing out how top actors like Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor earn massive sums, while many others struggle to find fairly paid work.
Imran also revealed that Ajay Devgn was originally the first choice for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013). “Ajay exited the film during the preparation stage, and that’s when Vishal sir cast me,” he shared.
Life away from the spotlight
Having stayed away from films for over a decade, Imran admitted that the break took a financial toll. The past few years have also seen significant personal upheaval, including his separation from wife Avantika Malik. Despite the strain, he said thoughtful planning helped him stay afloat. He reflected, “Not every life decision should be made purely on calculation. Some choices must be made for your own peace and happiness.”
Imran Khan’s comeback with Happy Patel
After nearly ten years away from the big screen, Imran is set to make a comeback with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri. The film also stars Vir Das, Amit Bhandari, Mithila Palkar, and Sharib Hashmi, with a special appearance by Aamir Khan.
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is scheduled to hit theatres on January 16, 2026.