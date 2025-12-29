Actor Imran Khan breaks silence on nepotism tag: ‘My uncle Aamir is a movie star… that’s not my money…’

Imran Khan, who made one of the most memorable debuts of the 2000s with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008), has opened up about the highs and lows of his career and life away from the spotlight. In a candid conversation on the Unfiltered with Samdish podcast, the actor reflected on his relationship with his famous uncle Aamir Khan, and the realities of financial struggle in the film industry. Imran Khan (Unfiltered with Samdish )

Speaking about his early years in Bollywood, Imran said that while the success of his debut catapulted him into instant fame, the work soon dried up. He shared that his fee increased briefly after his first hit, but the perception that his family connections made things easy for him was far from true.

‘That’s not my money, that’s not coming to me…’

Addressing the long-standing “nepokid” tag, Imran said people often assumed being Aamir Khan’s nephew guaranteed him financial and professional comfort. Clarifying this notion, he said, “My uncle Aamir is a movie star. He’s my mom’s cousin brother… that’s not my money, that’s not coming to me.”

He went on to discuss the glaring pay gap in the industry, pointing out how top actors like Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor earn massive sums, while many others struggle to find fairly paid work.

Imran also revealed that Ajay Devgn was originally the first choice for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013). “Ajay exited the film during the preparation stage, and that’s when Vishal sir cast me,” he shared.