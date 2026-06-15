Imtiaz Ali fans upset with Main Vaapas Aaunga's low box office: ‘5 years ke baad dekh ke masterpiece bologe'

Imtiaz Ali's latest film Main Vaapas Aaunga has opened to acclaim from all quarters, but it has not translated completely into box office numbers. And now, his fans are rallying together to spread the word that a film like this should not be neglected, only to be called an underrated gem years later.

Imtiaz Ali

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It has been the case with Imtiaz's 2015 film Tamasha as well. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, it had underperformed at the box office upon it's release. Over the years, though, it has acquired a cult status and enjoys a dedicated fanbase. Rockstar (2011), too, was appreciated more in terms of box office numbers when it was re-released in cinemas in 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans have called out the same pattern repeating with Main Vaapas Aaunga, which features Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina as the primary cast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans have called out the same pattern repeating with Main Vaapas Aaunga, which features Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina as the primary cast. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One tweet read, “Imtiaz Ali should give belt treatment to everyone who's not watching Main Vaapas Aaunga now but will love it on Netflix later and will call it an underrated masterpiece after 5 years.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tweet read, “Imtiaz Ali should give belt treatment to everyone who's not watching Main Vaapas Aaunga now but will love it on Netflix later and will call it an underrated masterpiece after 5 years.” {{/usCountry}}

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Multiple reels on Instagram are also calling it out. A reel says ‘Lucky enough to watch the 2032 cult classic Main Vaapas Aaunga in 2026.’ Another meme said, “Achha to app meri film ko 5 saal baad dekh ke Masterpiece bologe aur decode karoge, Ok koi baat nahi”

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Also read: Main Vaapas Aaunga review: Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah turn memory and longing into cinema that can't be missed

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HT's review of Main Vaapas Aaunga, rating the film 3.5 stars, read, “What lingers most about Main Vaapas Aaunga is that it isn't really a film about Partition or even lost love. It's a film about memory itself. About the people and emotions that refuse to leave us, even when everything else begins to fade. In an era where Hindi cinema often mistakes scale for feeling, Main Vaapas Aaunga delivers something far rarer: a deeply human story. It may stumble occasionally, but when it soars, it reaches the kind of emotional heights few filmmakers today can access. By the time the credits roll, you are left with moist eyes, and the lingering ache of a story that refuses to leave you long after you have left the theatre.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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